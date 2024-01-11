The Big Picture The upcoming series Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine is a comedic take on espionage and romance, with a trailer that promises laughs.

Unlike the original movie, the series features John and Jane working together while pretending to be a normal couple, facing relationship milestones and complicated feelings.

With a talented cast and a mix of thrilling and comedic moments, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is set to be a compelling watch for fans of the genre when it streams on Prime Video on February 2.

The Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt starring Mr. & Mrs. Smith is one story that beautifully marries espionage with romance, producing a seamless action-comedy that took fans, box office, and critics around the world by storm. Now Amazon Prime aims to recreate the same magic in its upcoming series based on the movie starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the titular couple. To hype the fans for the upcoming release the streamer has unveiled a new trailer that will subtly leave you in splits.

The trailer highlights the basic premise of the series and sees John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) meet cute in an elevator. They are assigned a mission that sees them portraying a couple on vacation, complete with a much-needed couple counseling session. A comedy of errors unfolds as the two try to draw less attention however, fails to do so. Glover and Erskine’s chemistry is electric, though their arguments will instantly remind you of an old married couple, which is quite intriguing.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series is Different from the Movie

Though based on a similar premise, the upcoming reboot is starkly different from its namesake movie. While Jolie and Pitt worked for opposing organizations in the original feature and hid their identities from each other in the upcoming series, John and Jane are working together trying to seem like a normal couple to others. The series will see them as two lonely strangers, who land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that promises them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. As John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week they also face a new relationship milestone. Things get complicated when they catch real feelings for each other.

Close

By the looks of the previous marketing materials, the series is full of thrill and comedic moments keeping in line with its predecessor and aims to combine romance and espionage, for fans of the genre it can be a compelling watch. The story is powered by talents across board as along with starring Glover creates the show with Francesca Sloane. The cast also includes Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, and Ursula Corbero among others.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is set to stream on Prime Video on February 2. Meanwhile, you can know more about it with our guide here and check out the new trailer below: