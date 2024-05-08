The Big Picture Harry Lawtey has been cast as young Richard Burton in the upcoming biopic Mr. Burton.

The biopic will trace the true story of Burton's youth as an unruly school boy with dreams of being a Hollywood actor.

Directed by Marc Evans, Mr. Burton will also feature Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Aneurin Barnard, Toby Jones, and Lesley Manville.

Richard Burton was one of the most celebrated actors of the mid-20th century. Mr. Burton is an upcoming film that will trace some of his earliest days before he rose to prominence. Deadline reveals that Harry Lawtey has been cast to play a young version of the character. Toby Jones and Lesley Manville are also part of the film, set in Wales, where Burton was born and raised. Production will begin sometime in July, with a 2025 release date in mind to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Burton's birth — he was born on November 10, 1925.

Based on a true story, the film will tell the life of a Welsh schoolmaster, Phillip Burton, and an unruly schoolboy, Richard Jenkins. Jenkins always wanted to be an actor, but a combination of factors, including a rocky family life, World War II, and his wild behavior, came between him and that dream. Noticing the wild passion in the young boy, Mr. Burton made it his mission to support him by tutoring him, fixing his manners by being very strict, and eventually adopting him, hence the name Richard Burton. Jenkins transformed into Burton, a beloved actor in the headlines because of his stormy relationship with starlet Elizabeth Taylor. They were married twice and divorced twice, with their tumultuous relationship often in the public eye.

The film's cast includes Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders) and Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk). Marc Evans will direct from a script by Tom Bullough and Josh Hyams. Ed Talfan and Hannah Thomas will produce for Severn Screen, while Hyams will produce for Promise Pictures.

Where You May Have Seen Harry Lawtey Before

Image via BBC

Lawtey is best known for his role as Robert Spearing in the BBC-HBO-produced hit series Industry. He stars alongside Myh'ala in the finance drama as one of the latest recruits competing for a position at Pierpoint & Co., a prestigious investment firm. He also starred in ITVX's You and Me and in Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye, in which Jones also starred. He will next be seen in Joker: Folie à Deux. Jones has extensive acting credits in film, television, and theatre. He was latest seen in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Manville also has extensive filmography, being seen in shows like The Crown, World on Fire, and Citadel. She will next be seen in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie alongside Niecy Nash-Betts and Travis Kelce. The show is currently in production.

Industry Season 3 will premiere at the ATX TV festival, but a broadcast date has yet to be set.

Watch on Prime Video