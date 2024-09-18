Production for the Richard Burton biopic, which started in July, has wrapped. Starring Industry's Harry Lawtey and Toby Jones, the film tells the story of one of the most celebrated actors of the 20th century. To mark the end of filming, production shared a first-look image with Deadline, showcasing both actors in character. The film is set for release next year to coincide with the 100th celebration of Burton's date of birth, November 10, 1925.

Born Richard Jenkins, the actor would have disappeared into obscurity when he was younger were it not for the interference of a schoolmaster. Phillip Burton was a Welsh schoolmaster who noticed the raw talent in Jenkins and made it his mission to straighten the young man. The image features Burton and Jenkins, with a stern-looking Burton leading the way for the young man. It seems like a metaphor for his work, disciplining an unruly young man while offering him the support he needed. Jenkins would later change his name to Burton and have a successful career. He became quite well known because of his tumultuous relationship with Elizabeth Taylor. The public was highly intrigued by their relationship since they were married and divorced twice.

Who Is Behind 'Mr. Burton'?

Image via Independent Entertainment

The film's cast includes Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders) as Cis, Richard's sister, and Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) as Elfed, Richard's brother-in-law. They looked after him following his mother's death. Lesley Manville plays Ma Smith, Phillip's landlady and close confidante. Steffan Rodri plays Dic Jenkins, Richard's father. Marc Evans directed the film from a script by Tom Bullough and Josh Hyams. Ed Talfan and Hannah Thomas produced for Severn Screen, while Hyams produced for Promise Pictures.

Lawtey stars in his breakout role as Robert Spearing in the HBO finance drama Industry. He will be seen next in Joker: Folie à Deux as Harvey Dent. The Joker sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Jones was recently seen in Mr Bates vs. The Post Office in an acclaimed performance as Alan Bates. Manville will next be seen in Luca Guadagnino's Queer, starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

Mr. Burton rights have been acquired by Icon Film Distribution for the UK and Ireland and will premiere next year in those territories. Spencer Pollard, CEO of Icon Film Distribution, said: “We are very excited to be working with such a talented team on Mr Burton. The script blew us away, and we cannot wait to share it with audiences next year on the 100th anniversary of Richard Burton’s birth.”

American distribution and release is yet to be set, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the project. Watch Lawtey on Industry on Max.

Industry Release Date November 9, 2020 Cast Marisa Abela , Kit Harington , Myha'la Herrold , Harry Lawtey , David Jonsson , Ken Leung , Conor MacNeill , Freya Mavor , Alex Alomar Akpobome Seasons 3

