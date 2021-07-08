The first trailer for Apple TV+'s Mr. Corman will prove that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a man of many talents. The new series features not only Gordon-Levitt as the main star, but also as the writer, director and executive producer of this highly anticipated dramedy. The trailer alone suggests that the veteran actor could certainly be an auteur-in-the-making, as he has an assured voice and clear confidence that few creatives possess even after years in the business. And if you needed any convincing that this series will be hit, just note that A24 produced the dramedy as well.

Mr. Corman follows the life of the titular character, a dreamer who had to compromise his career in music and becomes a fifth-grade teacher at a public elementary school in the San Fernando Valley. His life has hit a series of roadblocks: his ex-fiancé Megan (Juno Temple) moved out, his high school friend Victor (Arturo Castro) moved in, and Corman is struggling with anxiety, loneliness, and other dark thoughts. Struggling to feel like a real adult with a path in life, Mr. Corman is a deeply felt and realized show about a lost and confused millennial generation. Gordon-Levitt naturally plays Corman, joined by cast members Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (aka Logic), Alexander Jo, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez.

The trailer begins with the perfect example of this. Corman asks his class if they feel lucky, and only one kid raises his hand. When asked if he feels lucky, Corman unconvincingly replies that he does. In what appears to be a beautiful dramedy series about the unexpected trials of life, Mr. Corman's charms are hard to resist, anchored by the charisma of its lead actor of course. Perhaps I just relate to this too much as a millennial myself, but it feels like the perfect encapsulation of unspoken issues within the generation. Also, there's a bit with a homemade, human-weighted blanket, and that's all I'm going to do at parties now.

It's also wonderful to see Gordon-Levitt return to TV since he got his start on there. His break-out role was on the NBC comedy 3rd Rock from the Sun, but he's been making movies ever since. His return to TV after years of successful films is a welcome one, and it's great to see him do it as a new writer-director ready to take on the streaming industry. It's always been clear that the creative genius was there as his directorial debut in Don Jon was a hit, but Mr. Corman seems to have a bit more nuance and emotion that point at a great new direction for Gordon-Levitt's career.

Mr. Corman will debut the first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 6, with new episodes coming out weekly. Check out the first trailer below.

