Terrifier 3 is taking the horror world by storm, becoming a massive box office success and even beating out a fellow clown-themed tragedy, Joker: Folie à Deux. There are many reasons why Damien Leone's ultra-gorey slasher has become a certified hit, but the most crucial one has to be its now-iconic killer, Art the Clown, expertly played by David Howard Thornton. Thornton's portrayal of Art is a perfect example of blending physical comedy with genuine terror, and it's made for one of the biggest box office success stories of this year.

2024 really has been a great year for horror, especially when it comes to immediately iconic horror villains. In addition to Terrifier 3's Art the Clown, we also got to see the satanic panic induced by Nicolas Cage in Longlegs and a unique vampire story with Alisha Weir in Abigail. However, another very recent horror villain has been coasting under the radar and deserves a lot more attention. If you're looking for more darkly comedic horror tales like Terrifier 3, look no further than Hulu's Mr. Crocket.

What is 'Mr. Crocket' About?

The feature debut of director Brandon Espy, Mr. Crocket premiered exclusively on Hulu on October 11. The film follows Summer (Jerrika Hinton), a recent widow grappling with her new role as a single mother to her son, Major (Ayden Gavin). Major is struggling emotionally and has become prone to misbehaving and temper tantrums, and Summer is close to her wits' end. She eventually finds a mysterious videotape for a children's television show called "Mr. Crocket," and Major becomes engrossed by the show's titular host (Elvis Nolasco) very quickly. Little does Summer know that this is no ordinary videotape, and Mr. Crocket is no innocuous family-friendly character. In actuality, Mr. Crocket is a demonic entity who has dedicated his afterlife to punishing unworthy parents and abducting their children. Mr. Crocket soon sets his sights on young Major, and it's up to Summer to do everything in her power to stop him.

Mr. Crocket is a Twisted Parody of Mr. Rogers

Image Via Hulu

The character of Mr. Crocket is a clear and obvious parody of Fred Rogers — the famously friendly and beloved host of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood. Fred Rogers was universally known as an approachable and non-controversial figure, but the exact opposite is true for Mr. Crocket. At first glance, he seems like a perfectly innocent kid's show host, but the reality is anything but. Another impressive feat that Mr. Crocket achieves is making him scary and entertaining despite giving him a pretty basic and simplistic design. Even when he's doing the most hellish things imaginable, Crocket's sweater and mustache make him look like he jumped straight out of the '70s and '80s. The sheer act of seeing a seemingly friendly children's show character use demonic magic to kill parents and abduct children is undeniably disturbing, and Mr. Crocket does it all with a big smile on his face. Similar to Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Mr. Crocket takes gleeful pleasure in tormenting his victims.

Elvis Nolasco Gives a Brilliant Performance in 'Mr. Crocket'

Image Via Hulu

The key to Mr. Crocket's success as a horror film antagonist is Elvis Nolasco's terrific performance. Nolasco effortlessly injects charisma and personality into the titular villain, with him going from friendly and approachable to sinister and vindictive all through facial expressions alone, much like Art the Clown. Mr. Crocket is quite a bit more talkative though, and in between the kills and scares, he has some pretty great lines of dialogue, such as when he refers to a crew member on his show as "a non-string-holding motherf*cker." Nolasco's performance is so endearing to the point where you're almost rooting for him at first. Mr. Crocket's early victims are abusive deadbeat parents, but the real individuals who suffer here are the children that Crocket abducts. Mr. Crocket also makes use of some brilliant special effects to bring Mr. Crocket's powers to life. Some standout effects include a man-eating chair, a handgun that blows bubbles, and the suspicious puppets from Mr. Crocket's show.

Mr. Crocket isn't a perfect horror film, as it does occasionally rely a bit too much on tropes and clichés consistent with other horror films. What Mr. Crocket does have is a fantastic villain that is well-worth discussing and celebrating. Complete with a unique premise and an excellent lead performance, horror fans should definitely check out Mr. Crocket... especially if they find Art the Clown too hardcore.

Mr. Crocket is streaming now on Hulu.

