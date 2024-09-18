Parenting is hard enough as it is. So what happens when allowing children to watch their favorite kids' show becomes a dangerous oversight? Hulu has released the official Mr. Crocket trailer for its upcoming supernatural horror, which offers a nostalgic, yet eerie throw back to the 90s. The trailer begins with a mother's show of love and affection for her young son, as she receives a seemingly sweet children's variety show. A cassette goes into the VHS player, and Mr. Crocket comes on screen with a bubbly sing-along. However, the colorful TV show doesn't last long before Mr. Crocket, while the mother is away, emerges from the screen to kidnap the child. Alas, he is one of many.

Mr. Crocket is set to premiere on Hulu on October 11, 2024, and is set to make its world premiere next week at Fantastic Fest. David Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, Jenna Cavelle, and Carl Reid are serving as lead producers on a production which is part of WorthenBrooks’ first-look horror slate with Hulu Originals, with Mr. Crocket developed by WorthenBrooks. The film’s synopsis reads:

“In 1993, a mysterious children’s show host, Mr. Crocket, magically emerges from television sets to kidnap young children, brutally slaying their parents in the process. After Mr. Crocket snatches her son, one determined mother embarks on a perilous quest to track down the demonic entertainer and rescue her boy.”

The upcoming Hulu Original horror movie is directed by the relatively new creative, Brandon Espy, from his script co-written alongside Carl Reid. Mr. Crocket is based on the 2022 short of the same name, also written and directed by Espy for Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween. Sean King O’Grady, Josh Feldman, and Jesse Ford will co-produce with Miles Alva serving as an executive producer.

Fantastic Fest Comes Before a Hulu Premiere for 'Mr. Crocket'

The film boasts some notable names as part of its cast, which includes Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) and Elvis Nolasco (Godfather of Harlem), Ayden Gavin, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Alex Akpobome. When Mr. Crocket premieres at Fantastic Fest next week and ultimately premieres on Hulu next month. It will serve as Espy's feature-length debut. The upcoming horror is set to close out the festival which will run from September 19 to 29, in Austin, Texas. The festival will boast an extensive lineup of productions, including 28 World Premieres, 23 International and North American Premieres, and 15 U.S. premieres. Some of the films which have made it to the docket this year include Halle Berry's upcoming suspense flick Never Let Go. Others include the world premiere of The Rule of Jenny Pen, Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 will also look to terrify in its world premiere.

Mr. Crocket will make its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 29. Then it will exclusively stream on Hulu October 11. Watch the trailer above.

