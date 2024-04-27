The Big Picture McFarlane Toys introduces Mr. Freeze, Booster Gold, and Ambush Bug action figures to their DC Multiverse line.

New DC Universe films like Superman, Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing are in development under James Gunn.

The Superman movie directed by Gunn will be released on July 11, 2025, featuring a new Man of Steel and iconic DC heroes.

McFarlane Toys have been hard at work at making new action figures for their popular DC Multiverse line over the last half decade. Batman has gotten a lot of love this year as the character is celebrating his 85th anniversary. However, that hasn’t stopped other iconic DC heroes and villains from being represented. Now McFarlane has added three new characters to their comic book brand.

The new wave includes Mr. Freeze, Booster Gold, and Ambush Bug. Booster Gold is based on his “Futures End” comic book storyline appearance, while this is the second version of Mr. Freeze for the Multiverse line. This updated version has a much more metallic finish to the paintwork and comes with the Batman villain’s signature freeze gun. Ambush Bug comes with Cheeks the Wonder Toy. Each figure will feature a display base and a character card. Booster Gold has an additional flight stand.

The New DCU is Almost Here

While we’re still more than a year off of the new cinematic DC Universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran, it’s finally starting to become tangible. The first film in this new direction, Superman, is currently filming with Gunn directing from a screenplay he wrote. The Man of Steel is being played by Pearl’s David Corenswet and the story will feature other polar DC heroes like Hawkgirl, Guy Garner’s Green Lantern, and Mr. Terrific. Superman will jump start an expensive fresh era for DC that will include films like the Batman-centric Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

However, this initiative will also include shows like Peacemaker Season 2 and Booster Gold. There’s still not much known about many of these projects as they’re in the early stages of development. However, Booster Gold is a time-traveling hero from the future who has regularly been known to team up with the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord. The character has appeared outside the comics in shows like Justice League Unlimited, Justice League Action, and Smallville. It’s also going to be interesting to see what Batman villains appear in Brave in the Bold.

The film will feature a seasoned Dark Knight training his son Damien Wayne to be Robin, so that most likely means this hero has met most of his famous rogue's gallery. Mr. Freeze hasn’t been seen on the big screen since 1997’s Batman & Robin. This is despite being one of the character's most beloved enemies. The frosty villain has appeared in shows like Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, The Batman, and Gotham alongside the Batman Arkham video game franchise and Batman Vengeance.

One character who probably won’t show up in the new DCU anytime soon is Ambush Bug, given the anti-heroes' more absurd qualities that have gotten them compared to other comic goofballs like Deadpool. However, Gunn is the same director that made Polka-Dot Man work, so stranger things have happened.

Superman will be flying into theaters on July 11, 2025. Until then, you can pre-order these new DC multiverse figures for $22.99 each or together, in a case of six, for $137.99 on Entertainment Earth's website, and preview them above.