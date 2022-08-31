Coming off the announcement that the upcoming Stephen King adaptation will drop on Netflix this October, the streamer has released first-look images for Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The film is based on a novella of the same name by King that was featured in his recent collection If It Bleeds, and tells the story of a young boy who stays in touch with an older recluse he befriended in life from beyond the grave via iPhone. Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland will appear in the leading roles, while Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Peggy J. Scott round out the rest of the cast. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is written and directed by The Highwaymen and The Little Things director John Lee Hancock.

Netflix has released a total of ten images for Mr. Harrigan's Phone, and the stills showcase what seems to be a moody thriller. Some images are set photos, while others are taken directly from the film. The photos depict Martell's character Craig with his friends at school, spending time with the title character, and visiting his older friend's grave. Other images feature Craig facing someone who seems to be a bully and an eerie shot of Mr. Harrigan front and center, sitting in a stylish black chair. The images make the film seem like it will be a horror tale that is more psychological than anything else.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy serves as a producer on Mr. Harrigan's Phone, alongside Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Hell or High Water producer Carla Hacken. The film has been rated PG-13 by the MPA for “thematic material, some strong language, violent content, and brief drug material,” and currently holds a running time of one hour and 45 minutes. Stephen King is already praising the new film, tweeting, “I have seen a close-to-finished cut of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and it’s nothing short of brilliant.”

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is just one of many upcoming Stephen King adaptations. As for adaptations of the other novellas featured in If It Bleeds, Ben Stiller optioned the rights for Rat and intends to direct and star, while Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky is reportedly on board to produce a film version of The Life of Chuck. Upcoming adaptations of Salem's Lot and The Boogeyman are both expected to be released at some point next year, with the former being helmed by Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman and the latter by Dashcam director Rob Savage. Other King adaptations that are currently in development include The Breathing Method, Christine, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, and The Tommyknockers.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone will premiere on Netflix on October 5. Check out the official first-look images below:

