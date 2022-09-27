A new poster released today is leaving us with more giddyness as we await the arrival of the small screen adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is rising from the grave and heading to Netflix on October 5. The image reveals a startled Craig (Jaeden Martell) as he presses his ear against a freshly dug grave, nervous as to what he’s about to hear from below. Written across the center of the poster are the words “some connections never die”, alluding to the supernatural correspondence happening between the feature’s two main characters.

Joining Martell to lead the production will be Emmy Award-winning actor Donald Sutherland. Together, they’ll tell the story of an unlikely friendship that carries through into the afterlife. Constantly bullied by his peers at school, Craig needed a friend when he met an elderly billionaire named Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). Likewise, the seldom seen Mr. Harrigan greatly benefited from his visits and chats with Craig about books and their ideas about the world surrounding them. Hoping to catch his friend up on technology, Craig gifts Mr. Harrigan a cell phone, giving the duo a new way of communicating and sharing their thoughts. Tragedy strikes as Mr. Harrigan passes away soon after receiving his gift from Craig, but when calls from his old friend’s phone begin to come through, Craig starts to wonder if the impossible could be happening.

John Lee Hancock penned the on-screen adaptation and served as the feature’s director. Adding several of the biggest names in the horror genre to the production, American Horror Story and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s Ryan Murphy joins as a producer alongside Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum and Hell or High Water producer Carla Hacken. Along with Martell and Sutherland, the feature also stars Peggy J. Scott (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman), Joe Tippett (Patsy & Loretta), Cyrus Arnold (Just Beyond), and Thomas Francis Murphy (The Walk).

Image via Netflix

As we can see from today’s photo, the terror is real as Craig realizes he may have gotten more than he bargained for when striking up a friendship with the mysterious Mr. Harrigan. While the real mystery to us is how Craig explained how to use an iPhone to the member of an older generation so well, we’re thinking that won’t be the most jaw dropping event that happens when Mr. Harrigan’s Phone dials into Netflix on October 5. You can see the new image below.