A month a head of its premiere on Netflix, the first trailer for streaming service's adaptation of the Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone has been released. The upcoming horror film is set to debut on Netflix on October 5 — an appropriate time for one of King's many spooky stories.

Based on the novella of the same name written by King and released in 2020 as part of his If It Bleeds short novel collection, Mr. Harrigan's Phone tells the story of Craig, a young boy who befriends an elderly recluse billionaire named Mr Harrigan. As the two bond over their shared love of books, Craig teaches Harrigan some things about the modern world, which includes giving him a cell phone as a gift and teaching him how to use it. When the elderly man passes away, Craig learns that he is still able to talk to him on the phone from beyond the grave. Jaeden Martell once again appears in a King adapation, having played young Bill Denbrough in the 2017 adaptation of It. Both he and Emmy Award-winning actor Donald Sutherland will appear in the leading roles as Craig and Mr. Harrigan, respectively. Other cast members include Joe Tippett (Patsy & Loretta), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman), Cyrus Arnold (Just Beyond), Thomas Francis Murphy (The Walk), and Peggy J. Scott (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The brand-new trailer showcases the eerie nature of the King adaptation, an aura that's necessary for adapting any of the famed author's works for the screen. King himself had nothing but praise for the upcoming movie, sharing praise for it on his Twitter. “I have seen a close-to-finished cut of MR. HARRIGAN'S PHONE, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and it's nothing short of brilliant," he said. "Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell. Netflix. This fall."

Image via Netflix

The film adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone is being both written and directed by The Highwaymen and The Little Things director John Lee Hancock. American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy serves as a producer on the film, alongside Blumhouse Productions' Jason Blum and Hell or High Water producer Carla Hacken. The project joins a number of other King adaptations currently in the works, including Salem's Lot, The Boogeyman, The Breathing Method, Christine, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, and The Tommyknockers.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone will premiere on Netflix on October 5. Check out the new trailer for the film down below: