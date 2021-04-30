FX has dropped its official trailer for the third and final season of the critically acclaimed Australian dark comedy, Mr. Inbetween. Scott Ryan stars as Ray Shoesmith, a man who is paid to “take care of people” for a living. He just so happens to also be a father with a vicious pre-teen daughter and aging parent under his roof.
In Mr. Inbetween Season 3, Ray’s life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of his brother, while caring for his aging father. As his daughter grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and takes interest in a boy. With his freelance work booming, Ray struggles after forming a relationship with crime lord Rafael. Things come to a boil when an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question his choices.
Created by Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, Mr. Inbetween has balanced a difficult tone over its two seasons thus far. The brutal but funny series has garnered critical acclaim from its viewership, and the Season 3 trailer looks as if it will continue to deliver. The two minutes tease action-packed sequences and nuanced character moments, as well as humor straight out of a teenage comedy. With an orchestral, crooning song playing over images of shootouts and car chases, this trailer certainly feels like a finale — one that will end with a bang.
The series is executive produced by Nash Edgerton, Scott Ryan, and Michele Bennett, in collaboration with Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions, and FX Productions. Mr. Inbetween premieres May 25 on FX and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.
