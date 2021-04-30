The critically acclaimed series will come to an end this May on FX.

FX has dropped its official trailer for the third and final season of the critically acclaimed Australian dark comedy, Mr. Inbetween. Scott Ryan stars as Ray Shoesmith, a man who is paid to “take care of people” for a living. He just so happens to also be a father with a vicious pre-teen daughter and aging parent under his roof.

In Mr. Inbetween Season 3, Ray’s life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of his brother, while caring for his aging father. As his daughter grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and takes interest in a boy. With his freelance work booming, Ray struggles after forming a relationship with crime lord Rafael. Things come to a boil when an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question his choices.

Created by Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, Mr. Inbetween has balanced a difficult tone over its two seasons thus far. The brutal but funny series has garnered critical acclaim from its viewership, and the Season 3 trailer looks as if it will continue to deliver. The two minutes tease action-packed sequences and nuanced character moments, as well as humor straight out of a teenage comedy. With an orchestral, crooning song playing over images of shootouts and car chases, this trailer certainly feels like a finale — one that will end with a bang.

The series is executive produced by Nash Edgerton, Scott Ryan, and Michele Bennett, in collaboration with Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions, and FX Productions. Mr. Inbetween premieres May 25 on FX and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

