James Norton & Vanessa Kirby Uncover a World War II Conspiracy in Exclusive ‘Mr. Jones’ Trailer

If 1917 has you hungry for more period piece war drama, set your sights on Mr. Jones the new World War II thriller inspired by the remarkable real-life story of the young journalist who uncovered a crime against humanity. James Norton (Little Women) stars as Gareth Jones, an ambitious reporter who travels to Moscow to uncover the truth behind Stalin’s propaganda machine and receives a tip that could expose an international conspiracy — but could also cost him and his informant their lives.

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive new trailer for Mr. Jones ahead of the film’s upcoming spring theatrical run. The film earned solid reviews when it screened at Berlinale last year, and it’s certainly a fascinating new story I’m eager to learn more about. Plus, there are all those Bond rumors surrounding Norton, which makes anything he’s up to right now an added point of curiosity. And then there’s the fact that Vanessa Kirby generally just rules.

Directed by Agnieszka Holland from a script by Andrea Chalupa, Mr. Jones also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Mawle, Fenelia Woolgar, and Kenneth Cranham. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release the film in theaters in April 2020 before rolling out to On Demand and Digital in July 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mr. Jones: