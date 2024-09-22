The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with Mr. K director Tallulah Schwab and star Crispin Glover at TIFF 2024.

Mr. K is a surreal, Kafka-inspired film about a magician trapped in a bizarre hotel.

Schwab discusses how she worked on Mr. K for 20 years, making it a passion project full of dedication and effort and Glover shares insights on his concerns and approach to acting.

Things get very weird and wonderful in Mr. K. Fresh off the Toronto International Film Festival 2024, Mr. K is a beautifully crafted yet increasingly bewildering story of a man — a traveling magician (Crispin Glover) — who checks into a once-grand but now rundown hotel. What’s supposed to be a one-night stay ends up becoming the experience of a lifetime. When Mr. K finds himself unable to leave the hotel, madness ensues. As if that weren’t enough, the hotel’s quirky inhabitants, ranging from a group of musicians to a busy kitchen crew, offer him little help.

Inspired by Franz Kafka’s tales of helpless characters stuck in absurd, Sisyphean situations, Mr. K. promises rich world-building and even richer performances. Collider’s own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk more in-depth about Mr. K with director Tallulah H. Schwab and cast member Glover at the Collider interview studio at TIFF 2024, held at the Cinema Center.

COLLIDER: I really want to start with congratulations. I've been a fan of your work for a long time. It's really, really cool that you're here. I'm going to ask the generic question up front because no one has seen the movie yet. How have you been describing the film to people?

TALLULAH H. SCHWAB: It's about a traveling magician who comes to a hotel. He only plans to stay for one night, but things happen. He gets entangled with all the people in the hotel, and slowly but surely, things become more claustrophobic.

What was it like for you reading the script for the first time, seeing what Tallulah was trying to accomplish, and what drew you to the material that made you say, "Oh yeah, I gotta do it?"

CRISPIN GLOVER: Well, the script came with a PDF that had images as to what the inspiration for the look of the film would be. The screenplay was excellent, so I knew it was something I'd want to be a part of immediately. Then, Tallulah and I had a Zoom meeting, and it all worked out.

I was very surprised when I watched it. The production design is fantastic. Can you talk a little bit about coming up with the design of the hotel? You’re obviously working on a budget, but you needed to make it look like a big place.

SCHWAB: It had to be a real character in the story, of course. So it was very important how it looked and how we did it. What we did was build the parts that needed to change, and for the parts that didn’t have to change, we found different locations and adapted them.

Something else that struck me was, sometimes, there aren’t a lot of extras in certain scenes, but there are so many scenes where you have beds upon beds, 25 people drinking and having fun. Then you have the kitchen scenes with so many people. How tough was it to get all these people for these scenes? And what was it like collaborating with such a large group? It’s pretty crazy.

GLOVER: It was a bit claustrophobic. The look of the claustrophobia in it with all the people was accurate. [Laughs] That is how it felt. I remember we were shooting, and there was one fellow who had some kind of issue going on that was clearly not about the film. Do you remember what I’m talking about?

SCHWAB: No, I can’t remember.

GLOVER: He, like, knocked on the door?

SCHWAB: Yes, I remember! Yeah, yeah.

GLOVER: He was a little bit out of sync.

SCHWAB: He suddenly came in at a strange time and had a totally different story. That was funny. But we had a very, very good person who worked with the extras, so things went very smoothly. I thought it would be much more complicated, but it wasn't. We also had an excellent first AD who really did so well that it was smooth.

‘Mr. K’ Marks Director Tallulah Schwab’s First Film in 10 Years

You haven't made a film in 10 years. What was it about this material that got you back into filmmaking?

SCHWAB: I had the first draft of this finished 20 years ago, so I've been trying to get it made. It just took a while. This was always the one film I really, really wanted to make, but it wasn't an easy one. It took a lot of effort and a lot of fighting to get it done.

Yeah, I think a lot of people don't realize what it really takes behind the scenes and how many people struggle forever just to make one project.

SCHWAB: Yeah, it's also about just hanging on. If you believe in something, you just have to go for it. And in the end, it's here. I'm so happy. It's even in Toronto, so it's fantastic.

While making it, did you ever think, "Oh, we're going to Toronto with this?"

SCHWAB: I didn't think that far, actually. We were just trying to make the movie. [Laughs] The budget wasn't very big for what we had to do, so we were really fighting to get everything in and make it as beautiful and as good as possible.

GLOVER: Personally, I assumed it would play at certain festivals. I had a feeling it might be more likely to play at a European festival because there's European film funding and some government money in it. It doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be in a festival, but they have a certain amount of movies they need to put in the festivals that do have European funding. So, I kind of thought it would play at a European festival, but I'm glad it's here.

It’s fantastic. I’m a fan of your work, and I’m always curious when I talk to actors — what is it like for you mentally getting ready before stepping on set that first day? For this particular role, what were you doing? What were you thinking? And how early on were you sort of examining how you wanted to play the character?

GLOVER: As soon as I read the script, which I think was more than a year because there was some delay at one point. And so I had time to think about it. I was particularly thinking about stuff at the end, and the scene changed a little bit. But I mean, in a certain way it was big, in a certain way it wasn't. There were things that changed in the screenplay. I think it had something to do with budgetary elements. It was a slightly different situation. I had certain thoughts about the end. The end was actually really important to me, mainly that it is something that was interpretable and would have various interpretations by people. As an audience member, I like that in films when I can think about things in various ways. So that was always retained no matter what, but there were differentiations in the end. I had different thoughts about it that evolved while we were shooting.

My favorite type of art is when everyone walks out and can say something different, you know.

GLOVER: Yeah, and think something individually in their own mind.

I’m fascinated by the editing process because it's where it all comes together. So, you get into the editing room with the footage. How did the film possibly change as a result of any friends and family screenings?

SCHWAB: It got tighter. Some scenes disappeared to make it flow more smoothly, so you have Mr. K. just being dragged through this whole adventure. But essentially, it follows the script quite closely. You just tighten it, and that’s actually all that happened.

The Title ‘Mr. K’ Is Inspired by Absurdist Author Franz Kafka

Was it always going to be called Mr. K? How much did you debate the title?

SCHWAB: It was always Mr. K. because I was inspired by Kafka. For me, I love the characters in Kafka’s books. They’re people who you don’t know who they are, you don’t know where they came from or what they’re thinking, but they’re put into a situation that they don’t understand. And that whole thing was also Mr. K. That’s the story of him trying to figure out, “Who am I inside of this? What’s the meaning of all this? Does everyone know more than me, or is there something else going on?" So, yeah, Mr. K was always the title.

You have to make that choice of how much Mr. K. will react to the situations that he’s in. Will he be calmer? Will he start getting more excited? You know what I mean? So how much did you guys talk about that level of frustration and when he reaches it? How do I want to play this?

GLOVER: I would say with most of the scenes, it was pretty evident. But there were certain scenes where there was a lot of discussion, and we really had to figure out the tone. It depended, but I'd say 98% of the scenes were pretty evident. Then there were 2% of the scenes where we really had to discuss and figure out the proper tones.

SCHWAB: I agree with Crispin. Most scenes just flowed from the context of the scene. But now and then, we had a scene where we really had to discuss it. Crispin had some ideas, I had some ideas, and we had to get together and find the way.

GLOVER: And somehow, some of those scenes, it did make a difference what the tone and the level were.

SCHWAB: I think that's always part of the process in making something. You’re passionate, you want to make something good, and it’s always a discussion, figuring out, "Okay, where are we going?"

Crispin Glover Always Feels Concerned on Set

When you see the shooting schedule, what day do you have circled as, "I can't wait to film this," and what day do you have circled as, "How the F are we gonna film this?"

GLOVER: Well, I was in almost every scene. So, there’s some kind of overall pacing you have to know. You just kind of know you’re going to be working all the time. It was a lot of work.

Oh, it's a marathon.

GLOVER: Yeah. I’ve played lead roles, and I've played supporting roles, and with lead roles, there's just a pacing yourself to be able to complete because it's a lot of hours and work.

Was there a certain day of the shoot that you were looking forward to?

GLOVER: When I'm working, I'm always concerned. It sounds funny, but I'm always concerned about making sure that I'm not going to do something terrible. It's actually a difficult pressure. I don’t know if all actors feel that way, but that's something I’m genuinely always concerned about.

Not to interrupt, but I’ve spoken to, like, Joaquin Phoenix, and he talks about his nerves. No matter who it is, I think it shows that you care about the work.

GLOVER: You mentioned him; I would not be surprised about that at all with him because I can tell he, as you said, really cares about making sure the work is good, and it is good. So, I’m sure he has standards for himself and wants to do well. There’s a pressure. I’m always very relieved when I finish shooting a film. [Laughs]

That's so interesting hearing. Listen, I think it gives a lot of hope for people out there who want to act that even someone like you gets nervous. No one thinks they have it all the time.

GLOVER: I suppose it would be nice to feel that way, and maybe there are people that feel that way, and it all works out. It is possible. But I always feel concerned. When I act in my own films, I don’t feel as concerned about that because I know I can fix it and edit it or cut something out. But because I don’t have that when I’m acting in something, I feel like I’ve got to make sure every time it’s good because you never know what’s going to be...

SCHWAB: What's going to be cut in and cut out. [Laughs]

GLOVER: Yeah. At the same time, as time has gone on, I like to give variation because I also edit my own work, my own films, and I do know that it’s hard to know sometimes if there isn’t variation, what level or tone might be good in the editing room. So it’s good to have variation.

Some directors know exactly the level of performance they’re looking for, but there are certain scenes in every movie where it is better, you could argue, to play a scene a few different ways, because how the edit’s going could determine what you need out of the next scene in the film.

SCHWAB: I appreciated that with Crispin. He would give a new performance every time, which also gives me a lot of choices.

GLOVER: I do that more now. Earlier in my career, I would be trying to get something very specific, and I would keep honing in on that. I’m not sure if that is necessarily better or not. But I find that directors like it better, and I can understand why.

The thing that I’m fascinated about movies and what I love talking about is the fact that there is no right way to make one. Some people will shoot with one camera and look for something very specific, and others are looking for that variation. There’s no right way to do it. It’s just the way you make art.

GLOVER: But I’m sure you can feel like there’s a right way at the moment.

SCHWAB: Especially because you want to seem to say something specific, and then, of course, you just have to try to see whether the performance is telling that. That could be in different ways, maybe. I'm not Crispin, so when Crispin does something, he has to make it his own, and I have to just see, "Okay, is this going to tell the story or tell the scene the way I think it needs to be in the story?"

Talullah Schwab Worked on ‘Mr. K.’ for 20 Years

For both of you, besides Mr. K, if someone's never seen your work before, what is the first thing you'd like them to watch and why?

SCHWAB: This one, because I've been working on this one for 20 years. I definitely want them to see this one.

I very much recommend Mr. K.

GLOVER: There's a new one about to come out that is my own film. I've been working on it for many years, and I keep my fingers crossed. I really believe it's going to be done within a couple of months, and I'll start touring with it next year. People can find out about it on crispinglover.com. I'll start making announcements or Instagram or all of those things. But I would like people to see it.

Does it have a title?

GLOVER: I don’t reveal the title until it's completed mainly because on IMDb, there’s still all kinds of false information, and they’ve made it harder to put the correct information in. I’ll correct things about all kinds of stuff. They used to correct it, but they don’t anymore. So if I give a title out right now, it's listed on IMDb, at least IMDbpro, "Untitled Crispin Hellion Glover Project." But it will, when it's ready to release, have a title.

