If you've got a large appetite for the bizarre, then consider this an invitation into the mind-bending world of Mr. K - an upcoming surrealistic drama starring Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as the titular character. Mr. K made its world premiere at the just concluded Toronto International Film Festival in the competitive Platform Prize section and is set to continue to other festivals. No word yet on when we can expect to see this stateside, but projections point toward early next year at the earliest. While we wait for an update on that front, an official trailer has been released for the international movie introducing us to its many strange elements.

Billed as a Kafkaesque nightmare, Mr. K examines the unpleasant aspects of human existence and our often doomed efforts to understand reality, even when it seems we have no control over what goes on around us. It tells the tale of a traveling magician, Mr. K whose journey leads him to a hotel where he checks in with plans to rest only for the night and be on his merry way by morning. However, when he wakes up, he finds it difficult to locate the exit door as every attempt leads him back to the hallway and his room. Matters become even more complex when he solicits the help of the hotel's odd guests as his interactions with them further entangle him in the loop.

The trailer begins with everything at the hotel seemingly normal, but not for long as each interaction Mr. K has with the guests increases his suspicion of something dark at play in his location. He appears to be the only one aware of what's going on, as everyone else seems rather comfortable with the state of things. "The hotel is shrinking," a frustrated K screams at the residents in a desperate effort to draw attention to the obvious, but to no avail. After he recruits the efforts of the kitchen staff to locate the exit doors, instructing them to "mark every hallway," Mr. K finds his sanity quickly slipping away as his attempts only prove futile.

Who Is Behind 'Mr. K'?

Mr. K is the sophomore feature directorial effort of Norwegian filmmaker, Tallulah H. Schwab (Confetti Harvest, Pines) who also wrote the script. Though the movie was made in English, it is in fact a Norwegian-Belgian-Dutch co-production. Producers for the feature include Erik Glijnis, Leontine Petit, Dries Phlypo, Judy Tossell, Jan van der Zanden, and Ineke Kanters. In addition to Glover, Mr. K features an ensemble cast including Sunnyi Melles, Fionnula Flanagan, Bjørn Sundquist, Dearbhla Molloy, Barbara Sarafian, Jan Gunnar Røise, Esmée van Kampen, and Sam Louwyck.

There is no US release date for Mr. K, but the movie is scheduled for release in the Netherlands in January 2025. Check out the trailer above and click here to read our spoiler-cautious review of the film.