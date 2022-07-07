From director Emma Holly Jones and writer Suzanne Allain (based on her book of the same name), Mr. Malcolm's List is a rom-com with so many familiar genre trappings — only it happens to be set in 1800s England, where the titular Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù) is a much sought-after single gentleman who finds himself in want of a wife. The only thorny aspect is that he's made a list of standards that any potential bride is required to meet, and any he finds wanting in some manner is quickly and summarily discarded. When Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) becomes the latest woman rejected by Mr. Malcolm — and made a laughingstock in society as a result — she reaches out to her long-time friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to assist her in hatching a plot of revenge. The plan? Selina will present herself as the ideal potential wife, emblematic of every qualification of Mr. Malcolm's list, only to turn around and reject him publicly so that he can experience the same mortification. However, as Julia and her cousin Lord Cassidy (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) prepare Selina to become Mr. Malcolm's perfect match, Selina finds herself falling for the man she's supposed to ruin. The film also stars Theo James, Ashley Park, Divian Ladwa, Naoko Mori, Sophie Vavasseur, and Sianad Gregory.

Ahead of the film's July 1 premiere, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Pinto about starring in the Regency-era romance feature — she reprises the role she first played in the 2019 short film, which was also directed by Jones — and the biggest ways in which she had to prepare for bringing the character of Selina to life on-screen. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Pinto also discusses how she was first cast, how she paid tribute to her own South Asian culture through her costumes, why the portrayal of female friendship was as important as the film's romance, and more.

Collider: This is the second time that you've come back to play this role, but I'm wondering how it first fell into your lap. What was the initial process like in terms of landing the role of Selina?

FREIDA PINTO: So this was about four and a half years ago, I believe. I was in New York, I was filming a TV show there, and my dear friend, Laura Lewis, who's also one of the producers on this film, came over to my apartment in New York. We were literally around my island having tea or coffee, and then she started telling me about this film. She obviously was telling me about her company that she's formed, but she was also telling me about this film and how they were planning on doing a proof of concept idea for it. Then, of course, she sent me the script and I immediately fell in love with it. I loved the director's vision, which was very inspired by Hamilton, and I just thought, this would just be so fun. Fun and challenging in many ways, because of course, it's a different dialect and a different world that I never embodied before, but all the more exciting for me because I love a little challenge.

So it was just plain and simple. We read the script, there was a short film that was made based on the feature-lite script, and we just went out and we shot it on a shoestring budget. We had no trailers, we had nothing while we shot that little short film, and we put it out into the world. The reception was phenomenal. People kept asking me where the rest of the film was, and we were like, "We are trying to make the money to go and make the rest of the film." So it was really just a work of pure passion, and love, and excitement that got this film made, got this film financed, and we went ahead and made it.

Given that it's not your first time playing the character, but it is kind of a continuation of that same role that you established, was there anything that you took from that experience going into the full-length movie that you wanted to change or build on in your performance?

PINTO: I would say that the short film and the feature-length film are very, very different for me. I really don't do anything much, rather than establishing the character and her poise and her grit. Besides that and a couple of looks, I don't get to establish much with Selina. I didn't even have dialogue, other than a voiceover that I did in the short film. So really, the feature-length film for me was like starting from scratch. I worked with Neil Swain, our amazing dialect coach, for three months before I went to start, right before I started filming, and spent enough time learning the history and also mastering the mannerisms of the etiquette of the time. So that was a fun experience as well. We had to learn dance, the waltz and the ballroom dancing at the time. All of that was brand new for me, as far as a feature-length film was concerned. So the prep was vastly different, but both were equally satisfying.

One of the things that helps make this movie feel so immersive are the costumes. My favorite look that you get to wear as Selina is at the ball. How do those costumes inform or change your performance, just by putting them on?

PINTO: A simple corset changes your body, your posture completely. I'm sure we give enough credit, but we don't realize, when we're watching a movie, how much that corset actually added to that character's mannerisms. It's because it cinches you in a way that makes you stand in such a way that looks very, very believable for that time period. In fact, if you look at all of the movies that were made of the Regency period, all the TV shows, Bridgerton, you'll see that we all stand a certain way, we all sit a certain way, and we all hold the tea up a certain way. That corset, believe it or not, has a lot to do with it.

Costumes do inform how you breathe life into the character in a very, very strong way. We worked very closely with Pam [Downe], our costume designer, on all of the costumes. In fact, I got to go one step further and give a nod to my South Asian culture by suggesting that we include the paisley print in one of the costumes and just make it feel authentic, as opposed to gimmicky or forceful. We didn't want to make it look like it was a joke. It was actually just very real to who Selina was that she brings in a paisley print, her Sunday best dress for one of the dates that she goes on with Mr. Malcolm. Then, of course, all of the work that you do on learning the mannerisms itself, and learning how they speak, and language, and dialect — all of it plays such an important role in transforming you into that character.

One of the relationships that feels so important to this movie is the friendship between Selina and Julia. There are two emotional climaxes to the story, really — there's one with Selina and Malcolm, and there's one with Selina and Julia, and they both are treated with equal importance in terms of weight. Was there anything that you and Zawe worked on behind the scenes to strengthen that dynamic as we see it in front of the camera?

PINTO: Absolutely. Absolutely, Carly, and I'm so happy that you're bringing that up, because for me, as much as this film is about the love story of Mr. Malcolm and Selina, it is as much a story about female friendships, and about Julia and Selina's bonding — and also the ups and downs in a female friendship as well. Julia is in a place in her life where she's desperate. Society has put these unimaginable pressures on her to show up as a wife to someone, and to be accepted as a wife to someone, whether or not she falls in love with that person, whether or not that person even likes her. That person's actually even rejected her, and she is feeling the shame that society puts on her. She's feeling it, and she wants to do right by herself, and so her only way of doing this is, in her mind, taking revenge. That means taking advantage of one of her best friends, but [Selina] wants to obviously do this for her because she loves [Julia] so much, and she sees the pain that her friend goes through.

However, we all know that things that are started off on a negative note [are] always going to come to a head. These two friends are going to have a moment where things don't go really well, and they're going to have to make up, they're going to have to forgive each other, and they're going to have to make a decision to either move on or move away from each other. I think this friendship, their bond, was strong enough for them to know that these were moments of weakness that they both gave into, but really at the end of the day, their friendship is what really matters. This is what I really love about this film as well, and we really celebrate that. Those two moments that you're talking about are so important to this movie. It's not just about the laughs, and the costumes, and of course the dancing and the romance and all. It's also about these meaningful moments in people's lives that we can all relate to.

Mr. Malcolm's List is now playing in theaters.