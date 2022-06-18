"Love cannot be planned so carefully. It will stir things up a bit. That is part of its charm."

There is little more romantic than Regency-era men and women navigating courtship with a touch of pride, secrets, and, of course, dramatic dance sequences. Emma Holly Jones directs the perfect lighthearted fix for period film fans with the upcoming Mr. Malcolm's List. Suzanne Allain, who wrote the novel on which the film is based, writes the screenplay for the movie. The film features all the tropes of a well-crafted time-period piece, along with inserting a diverse cast into that historical era, akin to how the hit Netflix show Bridgerton has diversified the Regency genre.

When the dashing yet elusive Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm dares to reject Julia Thistlewaite, she enlists the help of her friend from the countryside, Selina Dalton, to concoct fitting revenge. Mr. Malcolm possesses a literal list of the qualities he believes a woman should have. It is Miss Thistlewaite's intention to shape Selina into the perfect match for his list--and have her reject him. Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

How and Where to Watch Mr. Malcolm's List?

Mr. Malcolm's List will see its theatrical release in the United States on July 1, 2022. There is no news at this time of if or when the film will come to streaming services.

Selina Dalton is a lower-class, unmarried woman in 1800s England who, as the trailer shows, is accustomed to receiving less-than-preferable marriage offers thanks to her lack of a significant dowry. She chooses to maintain her independence rather than marry for the sake of finances. When her dear friend, Julia Thistlewaite, writes from London and invites her to stay, Selina takes advantage of this escape from her dreary life. She arrives only to realize Julia intends to have Selina catfish Mr. Malcolm, fulfilling all his ideals of a woman, only to brutally turn him down should he propose. Selina is reluctant to participate but eventually agrees. As she spends time with Mr. Malcolm, she grows to know the man behind the facade, and true affections get in the way of her and Julia's farce. Matters only get more complicated as the origin of Selina's interest in Mr. Malcolm comes to light.

Who Is in the Cast of Mr. Malcolm's List?

Starring as the beautiful and thoughtful Selina Dalton is Indian actress Freida Pinto. Her first big film was 2008's Slumdog Millionaire, which won several Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes. In 2011, she entered the Planet of the Apes franchise as Dr. Caroline Aranha in Rise of the Planet of the Apes. In the same year, she starred as Princess Leyla in Black Gold (aka Day of the Falcon) and virgin oracle Phaedra in the mythical fantasy film Immortals. Her more recent works include the 2021 Netflix thriller Intrusion and the 2021 Amazon Prime Original Movie Needle in a Timestack.

British-Nigerian actor Sope Dirisu is the enigmatic Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm. His acting career began in television and short films in the early 2010s. His first major appearance was in the 2016 fantasy film The Huntsman: Winter's War as the warrior Tull. In 2017, he joined the British historical fiction miniseries The Halcyon as entertainer and pianist Sonny Sullivan. He is notably known for two major television roles, Fred in the sci-fi drama Humans and Elliot Finch in the gangster drama Gangs of London. He recently appeared in the 2021 romantic drama Mothering Sunday as philosopher and love interest, Donald.

Zawe Ashton is the genteel and proud Julia Thistlewaite. Ashton is primarily known for her work in television shows. Her major feature film debut was the 2011 action film Blitz, where she co-starred alongside Jason Statham as Police Constable Elizabeth Falls. In 2015, she led the British comedy miniseries Not Safe for Work as dysfunctional civil servant Katherine. She is acclaimed for her lead role in the award-winning British comedy-drama series Fresh Meat, starring as Violet "Vod" Nordstrom. She recently played Alexa Hammond in the 2018 thriller Greta and Josephina in the 2019 horror film Velvet Buzzsaw. In 2021, she was in three episodes of Hulu's dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale as Oona, an aide to refugees.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen is Lord Cassidy, Mr. Malcolm's comrade and wingman. In 2011, he portrayed Prince William in the television series Will & Kate: Before Happily Ever After. He played Ralph Fitzgerald in the 2012 historical drama miniseries World Without End, Roderick "Roddy" Temple in the four-season drama series Mr. Selfridge, and Jonathan Harker in the horror series Dracula. In 2016, he took the lead role of Alec Bailey in the drama The Healer. He recently starred in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor as Luke Crain and Peter respectively. In 2020, he was the malevolent Adrian Griffin in The Invisible Man.

Theo James is Captain Henry Ossory. James came to be widely known for his role as the brooding Dauntless named Four in the dystopian Divergent franchise, playing the part in three films, Divergent, Insurgent, and Allegiant. Between and after these films, he appeared in various dramas, including 2015's The Benefactor and 2016's The Secret Scripture. In 2018, he led the Netflix film How It Ends as the heroic and determined Will Younger. Recently, he spearheaded the 2020 sci-fi drama Archive and played Robert Michaels in the 2022 film Dual. He stole hearts as Sidney Parker in the period drama Sandition, which saw the release of its second season in 2022. On May 15 of this same year, he premiered as Henry DeTamble, the time traveler in HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife.

Divian Ladwa is John, a key member of Julia Thistlewaite's servants' staff. Ladwa's filmography largely consisted of short films until his big break in the 2016 drama Lion, in which he powerfully played Mantosh Brierley. He is known for his part as DMDC member Hugh in the award-winning British comedy series The Detectorists. He joined the MCU as Uzman, the villain's sidekick, in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). He recently starred as Dr. Chillip in the 2019 comedy-drama The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Sianad Gregory is Molly, Julia Thistlewaite's maid. Gregory has mostly worked on short films and television series. She is known for depicting Shandy in the dark comedy series In My Skin. In 2021, she starred in the erotic noir The Ballad of Billy McCrae as the alluring Elen.

What Is the Background of Mr. Malcolm's List?

Mr. Malcolm's List was originally a 2009 self-published novel written by Suzanne Allain. Allain worked a script off of her novel, and in 2015, Emma Holly Jones bought the rights to make a film from it.

Before it was made into a feature-length film, a short film adaptation was released and produced by Refinery29. Jones directed the short film, which you can watch above. This film, also titled Mr. Malcolm's List, follows the same plot, albeit abbreviated, as the upcoming film. It charts the failed courtship between Julia Thistlewaite and Mr. Malcolm up until Selina Dalton arrives in London at the summons of Julia.

In this original short film, Eternals actress Gemma Chan stars as Miss Julia Thistlewaite. Aside from this recast, all the actors from the short film playing significant roles--Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Divian Ladwa, and Sianad Gregory--return to reprise their roles for the 2022 film Mr. Malcolm's List.

From moonlit conversations to a masquerade ball to the tentative gazes that will take breaths away, Mr. Malcolm's List is bound to please with its tenderhearted romance, costumes, and comedic charms.