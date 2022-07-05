From director Emma Holly Jones and writer Suzanne Allain (based on her book of the same name), Mr. Malcolm's List is a rom-com with so many familiar genre trappings — only it happens to be set in 1800s England, where the titular Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù) is a much sought-after single gentleman who finds himself in want of a wife. The only thorny aspect is that he's made a list of standards that any potential bride is required to meet, and any he finds wanting in some manner is quickly and summarily discarded. When Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) becomes the latest woman rejected by Mr. Malcolm — and made a laughingstock in society as a result — she reaches out to her long-time friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to assist her in hatching a plot of revenge. The plan? Selina will present herself as the ideal potential wife, emblematic of every qualification of Mr. Malcolm's list, only to turn around and reject him publicly so that he can experience the same mortification. However, as Julia and her cousin Lord Cassidy (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) prepare Selina to become Mr. Malcolm's perfect match, Selina finds herself falling for the man she's supposed to ruin. The film also stars Theo James, Ashley Park, Divian Ladwa, Naoko Mori, Sophie Vavasseur, and Sianad Gregory.

Ahead of the film's July 1 premiere, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Dìrísù about starring in the Regency-era romance feature — he reprises his role from the short film that was made in 2019, also directed by Jones — and how he approached playing a character with a pragmatic approach to love who then finds himself thoroughly unseated by it by the end of the story. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Dìrísù also discusses how he researched for the part, learning choreography for the dance scene with Pinto, how Regency-era romance differs from modern-day, his favorite scene to film, and more.

Collider: This isn't the first time that you've played the role of Mr. Malcolm; you played it for the short movie that came out a couple of years before this. What was the initial casting process like? How did that come into being?

SOPE DIRISU: Yeah, it really did come out of the blue for me. I wasn't aware of the project when it was part of The Black List. I wasn't aware when Emma picked it up. I learned all of these things after the fact. I was just approached by Emma and our lovely casting director Tamara-Lee Notcutt. It just came in by my agent. I was like, "This sounds incredible. I can't believe they're not asking me to just carry a tray in the background. They want me to be front and center." Then Emma and I had a Skype, and I'm fairly sure I was just like, "Don't mess this up. Don't mess this up. It's going to be great." I let her do most of the talking, so I seemed really amenable. But I'm really blessed and grateful to both of them for choosing me.

You're only playing the character in the short film for a bit, whereas here you had a lot more of an opportunity to work on and develop the portrayal. Was anything that you felt like you wanted to make adjustments to or change in your approach to him between the first time you played him and the second?

SOPE DIRISU: Yeah, you can't help but make alterations or considerations because there's loads more material. I wasn't able to read the novel. It really hadn't been published. It wasn't published until ... Well, it wasn't published until like last year, but even the manuscripts were hard to get a hold of. I didn't have this depth of character history, had to make it up a bit on the fly, go by what was in the script, and then just jump in with two feet for the short.

When we were making the feature, there was a lot more information, a lot more time as well. I was able to watch loads of Regency-era of films. I was able to read a lot of Austen. I had more literal action within the film to draw out more of his character from. So if there is no difference to the viewer between the two characters, then that means I either did an excellent job in the short or a terrible job in the feature.

No, I would say you do an excellent job in both. One of the things that really struck me about the character is he takes a very pragmatic approach to romance and then finds himself completely unseated by true love. From a performance standpoint, how did you want to balance the more practical side of him that slowly gives way to more emotion?

SOPE DIRISU: There is a real clear delineation in the film for me with his character. When he is in the city, in the town, there is a held-ness, there is a strictness with how he operates. There is a pragmatism, whereas when he's at home at Hadley Hall, when he is in the country, when he's no longer at the subject of prying eyes or so much attention, there is a bit more of relaxed-ness, there's a bit more freedom. There's a lot more emotion that comes through him. There is almost a turning point in the film for me.

There was a moment that really struck me watching this, in the scene where you and Freida's character are dancing, and you just smile. You're so happy in the moment that you almost can't hold back that emotion from showing, even though he's a character that we've seen play things very close to the vest and be very internalized.

SOPE DIRISU: I just like working with Freida. I enjoy being around her.

With those scenes, there's a lot of choreography that you have to learn. What was that process like for you?

SOPE DIRISU: I've prided myself on my physicality, in the characters I've played so far. The most obvious example of that would be Gangs of London, which is a different kind of physicality. But I really relished learning those steps and learning the journey of that dance and the nuance, what it meant for those two characters. It was great working with Freida again on that, because she was really open and willing, and we were interrogating it loads. That was a super enjoyable process, actually, creating and performing that dance and what it meant in that moment of the story.

The two of you have so many great scenes leading up to that, and they really feel very infused with that period drama sense of physical connection, but also trying to keep a respectful distance at the same time. What do you enjoy most about portraying romance in that era? Or are there similarities that people would be surprised to know exist between something like this and something that's more contemporary?

SOPE DIRISU: What you were saying about wanting to be close but having to maintain a respectful distance, the dance of proximity is something that's really interesting in that time. Perhaps we could be accused of being too free and easy with each other physically in this era of human existence. That's sort of the discipline, of maintaining space and not trying to cause a scandal or not being caught alone together, but also wanting to fall in love with this person and give your all to them and have them give their all to you. How do you learn about a person if you don't get to spend time with them, where you don't get to feel them, or that moment of electricity where you touch for the first time? If you are devoid of all of these things, how do you then invest? That speaks to some of the reason that Malcolm is as held as he is. How do I trust that I'm falling in love with someone or that I'm getting to know someone properly if I don't know that they are at least a couple of the things that I'm looking for?

In performance, there's a scene towards the middle of the film where Selina and her family and Julia and her mother first arrive at Hadley Hall, when they're sat in the drawing-room talking about Miss Covington, and Selina moves away because she's embarrassed and Malcolm goes over. There's a bit of a reconciliation between the two of them, and he does touch her, and it's just like, "Oh, whoa, I can't do that," especially in public. Moments like that were just really fun and playful, and they were enjoyable to perform.

Were any moments that were a favorite of yours to film, or was there one that was more memorable, given the conditions it was filmed in?

SOPE DIRISU: It's a difficult question to answer. It's mainly the scenes we're all together. The croquet scene, the scene around the hunting table, the great ball — when the six of us, or eight of us, or the cast... it really was a lovely company. I think that was also because when we shot it in Ireland last spring, Ireland was going through a super strict lockdown, so there wasn't much freedom of movement. There was no opportunity to socialize afterward, so when we finally got together on set, it was just this massive outpouring of love towards each other. I hope that translates in the film. It was hard to play annoyed with each other because we were so happy to be in each other's company.

Mr. Malcolm's List is now playing in theaters.