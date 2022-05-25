If you are missing 'Bridgerton', you should check out this movie.

Bleecker Street released a new trailer for Mr. Malcolm’s List, an upcoming period drama about a wannabe wife getting revenge on the bachelor who rejected her. Based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Allain, the film follows the story of two enemies who become lovers while they try to fight against their passion.

The trailer introduces us to Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto), a woman who’s happy with her bachelorette life and doesn’t intend to marry anytime soon. However, that might change when Selina receives a letter from her friend, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton), inviting her to London. As it turns out, Julia got rejected by London’s most coveted bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù), after failing to meet an item in his unbelievable list of requirements for a bride. Julia feels humiliated by the refusal and requests Selina’s help to get revenge. So, Julia asks Selina to charm Mr. Malcolm, pretending to be his ideal match, just to abandon him when he’s already in love.

Selina agrees to con Mr. Malcolm, but the more time she spends with him, the more she realizes he’s not the cold-hearted man everyone thinks he is. Instead, Mr. Malcolm is intelligent, affectionate, and actually uses his list as a shield because he’s afraid to give his heart to a woman who might break it. So, as Mr. Malcolm falls in love with Selina, the young woman also develops feelings for her target. That means Selina will have to face the hard choice between helping her friend or building a relationship with Mr. Malcolm.

Mr. Malcolm’s List is directed by Emma Holly Jones from a script by Allain. The film also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Park, and Theo James. Mr. Malcolm’s List comes in good time, as we just finished Season 2 of Bridgerton, and Season 3 is still a long way from release. So, the more romantic period dramas we get to fill this hole in our hearts, the better.

Mr. Malcolm’s List comes to theaters on July 1. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for Mr. Malcolm’s List:

When she fails to meet an item on his list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù). Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman...or the perfect hoax.

