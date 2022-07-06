From director Emma Holly Jones and writer Suzanne Allain (based on her book of the same name), Mr. Malcolm's List is a rom-com with so many familiar genre trappings — only it happens to be set in 1800s England, where the titular Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù) is a much sought-after single gentleman who finds himself in want of a wife. The only thorny aspect is that he's made a list of standards that any potential bride is required to meet, and any he finds wanting in some manner is quickly and summarily discarded. When Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) becomes the latest woman rejected by Mr. Malcolm — and made a laughingstock in society as a result — she reaches out to her long-time friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to assist her in hatching a plot of revenge. The plan? Selina will present herself as the ideal potential wife, emblematic of every qualification of Mr. Malcolm's list, only to turn around and reject him publicly so that he can experience the same mortification. However, as Julia and her cousin Lord Cassidy (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) prepare Selina to become Mr. Malcolm's perfect match, Selina finds herself falling for the man she's supposed to ruin. The film also stars Theo James, Ashley Park, Divian Ladwa, Naoko Mori, Sophie Vavasseur, and Sianad Gregory.

Ahead of the film's July 1 premiere, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Ashton about starring in the Regency-era romance feature — she takes over the role originally played by Gemma Chan in the 2019 short film, also directed by Jones — and how she immediately recognized the complexities in Julia's character. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Ashton discusses why Julia feels so relatable in her journey, why it was easier to play the "antihero love story," what people might be surprised to learn about James as a scene partner, finding ways to link the story to her own cultural lineage, and more.

Collider: First of all, I just have to say I lost track of the number of times you got me to crack up with just even a single sound of indignation.

ZAWE ASHTON: Thank you very much. I worked hard on those noises.

I know that you joined the movie after they had already made the short film, but I'm curious as to how the role of Julia fell into your lap. What was the casting process like?

ASHTON: Well, I still actually don't 100% know. Freida Pinto and I had worked together on a show called Guerilla in the UK years ago, and she's an executive producer on this film as well as being a complete dreamboat actress. I think she maybe mentioned me because she had that productorial voice, and once the call came in, I had about 24 hours to read the script and meet with Emma and make a decision. There were just so many green flags about the whole project that it kind of was a no-brainer, to be honest.

Julia is a character who could very easily come across as one-dimensional, but she's very complex and layered. How did you want to showcase those deeper sides of her? Because I think it makes her motivations understandable and even relatable at times.

ASHTON: I'm so glad you said that, because that was my intention from the beginning. I read the script and I thought, "First of all, there's intersections of genres that I love here, rom-com and Regency." That was a really releasing way in, because I could almost immediately start to find contemporary relatable elements to her. I think I said to Emma in our meeting that she feels like the Regency Bridget Jones. She's four seasons in without a match, and society and their expectations are starting to close in on her. The pressure from her mother is starting to mount, and making a match that isn't for love is completely outside of her deepest desire. So I thought, "Wow, this feels so relatable." Lots of people can really understand when that pressure starts to build, and yet you want to stay true to your desires and objectives.

So I read her instantly as quite complex, and then she walks this crazy line partway through the film where it just starts to turn into a revenge story, and she makes some bad decisions. I had to root those again in the circumstances of what was going on for her at the time. She felt very pressurized, and she felt like she wasn't where she wanted to be, and that can make us all do crazy things. But then I love this humbling that she has and then this redemption where she gets to find the love of her life by actually exposing her flaws, which is just a really refreshing take on a character like this.

I'm glad that you brought up her romance, because I loved the dynamic between Julia and Captain Ossory. T your point, he is somebody who sees her kind of at her worst and then chooses her not in spite of, but because of what she reveals. How did you and Theo work together to capture that dynamic? Because the two of you have that great repartee that gives way to deeper feelings.

ASHTON: Thank you. Well, we have the easier job playing the antihero love story, the enemies becoming lovers story, rather than carrying sort of the emotionality that Freida and Ṣọpẹ do so beautifully. Theo is someone whose work I was aware of way, way, way before we collaborated on this, but also we have lots of people in common, so there was a familiarity there off the bat. He's also such a kook. He's comedy central. He does such brooding, gorgeous work on screen in huge franchises, and actually maybe what he hasn't shown yet is how quirky he is as a human being. We just clicked instantly, and I feel one of the main challenges was actually keeping a straight face working with him as a scene partner. I think that lends itself to the tonality of the film. There is a fizzy energy underneath the slightly more repressed nature of the genre, and that was probably just coming through us trying not to laugh at each other, to be honest.

Image via Bleecker Street

One of the things that really struck me about this movie is that the friendship between Julia and Selina feels as important and as emotional as the romance between Mr. Malcolm and Selina, or even the romance between Julia and Captain Ossory. Was there anything that you and Freida worked on behind the scenes to strengthen the dynamic that we see in front of the camera?

ASHTON: Half of the job was completely having a meeting of minds on how important the female love story was in the movie. We both really wanted that fresh take to come through as palpably as possible, and we weren't afraid of showing the flaws in the relationship either. We didn't want to be cute about it. We wanted it to be as fully dimensional as any female friendship is, any sisterhood is. There are always ups and downs. There are always misunderstandings. There are fallouts and great times as well as sad times. That was the main thing for us, to show a real warts-and-all female friendship despite this being a light Regency romance.

We worked really hard together off-camera to connect to our most authentic cultural selves as well and really bring that out in each other. We've seen so many period dramas over the years. It's totally part of our iconography, but let's think about our own cultural lineages and all of the stories that exist within that are not far off of Jane Austen. I'm a huge Bollywood fan. You want to see some films that are about punishing people who marry out of their class? So it was almost finding Jane Austen-inspired moments that linked directly somehow to our own cultural lineages, and that was really, really, really purposeful, and again, bonding.

