The want for Regency Era drama and romance continues with shows like Bridgerton in production for Season 4. There's also any number of adaptions of Jane Austen's works. One recent book adaptation, Mr. Malcolm's List, based on the book by Suzanne Allain, is now streaming on Paramount+. The movie starred Freida Pinto as Selina Dalton, Sope Dirisu as Mr. Jeremy Malcolm, Zawe Ashton as Julia Thistlewaite, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Lord Cassidy, Ashley Park as Gertie Covington, and Theo James as Captain Henry Ossery. The logline of the movie is as follows:

"Set in early 1800s England, a young lady (Gemma Chan) engages in courtship with a mysterious wealthy suitor, Mr. Malcolm (Sope Dirisu), unaware of his unattainable list of demands for his future wife."

A Regency Renaissance

The Regency Era seems to be one that fascinates audiences every few years. The 90s and early aughts were filled with adaptation after adaptation of Jane Austen's works and after the premiere of the adaptation of the book series, Bridgerton, in 2020, that only seemed to grow the want further. In comes the 2022 adaptation of Mr. Malcolm's list. It brings a fresh concept to any Regency period drama we've seen before. There have been "twisted" adaptations of Austen's works such as Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, as well as the murder mystery series Death Comes to Pemberly. There's also the upcoming series based on the life of Jane Austen's sister Cassandra titled Ms. Austen. With Mr. Malcolm's List, this is simply a fresh concept with fresh tropes. The concept of someone having a physical list of qualifications for a wife that he carries around, even against the backdrop of Regency England, is seen as genuinely preposterous.

Ashton's Julia having her friend, Selina, go in to really test Mr. Malcolm on this list is a brilliant move of agency in a time period in which women had very little of. The movie's plot works so well that modern audiences can identify with it because it feels like something that could happen in a modern day romantic comedy, but also not out of place in Regency England. Both the critic's and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes back this, with the critic's score sporting a Certified Fresh 83% and the audience score just trailing behind at 82%.

Mr. Malcolm's List is available to stream now on Paramount+.