It looks like Mr. Mayor is stepping down. NBC today announced that the Ted Danson-led comedy series has been canceled after only two seasons on the network, according to a report from Variety.

The series was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and starred Danson as Neil Bremer, a businessman turned politician who runs for mayor of Los Angeles in a vain attempt to prove his own worth. However, after actually winning the position, Bremer finds himself outmatched by the challenging new position. Bremer has to figure out what he actually stands for beyond his own ego. Also factoring into the tension in the series is his tension with Arpi Meskimen, played by Holly Hunter, his deputy mayor as he also struggles to connect with his teenage daughter Orly, played by Kyla Kenedy.

The series also starred Vella Lovell as Bremer’s chief of staff Mikaela Shaw, who is also a social media influencer, Mike Cabellon starred as chief strategist Tommy Tomás and Bobby Moynihan joined the cast as communications director Jayden Kwapis.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Vella Lovell on 'Mr. Mayor,' Quirky Comedies, and Whether Ted Danson Is as Nice as He Seems

The first season of the series was met with middling reviews, a surprise, and disappointment for a series that is tethered to two television greats. Ted Danson is perhaps best known for his role in the iconic sitcom Cheers, in which he played a former Baseball player and frequent womanizer. He has also found success on Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which he plays himself, and on the fan-favorite series The Good Place, in which he played a member of the afterlife bureaucracy who pilots experimental torture for a group of recently deceased, only to find that his subjects are more complicated and more redeemable than he had once thought. Tina Fey, for her part, spent years writing for and playing in the legendary comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live. She has also created several iconic television series, such as 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Mr. Mayor, for its part, was unfavorably compared to 30 Rock. However, it will be forever unknown how the series would have developed if it had been picked up for a third season.

Mr. Mayor was produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner served as executive producers on the series. Eric Gurian co-executive produced on the series.

'Resident Evil' Trailer Reveals Unsettling Utopias and Zombie-filled Dystopias

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (328 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe