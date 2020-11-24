From Cheers to The Good Place, with a little Becker in between, Ted Danson is assuredly the king of television comedy. Now, we've got a new Danson-starring sitcom to get obsessed with, binge, and track every fast-flying joke along the way; after all, it's from the maestros behind 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Mr. Mayor, starring Danson as the titular would-be mayor, comes to NBC early next year, and we've got the first trailer below.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock co-created and produce this sitcom, and in fact originally developed it as a Jack Donaghy-centered spinoff before pivoting to this new version. Danson is running for mayor of Los Angeles, despite his lack of political experience and general penchant for shenanigans, in an emotional bid to reconnect with his jaded teenage daughter (Kyla Kenedy, The Walking Dead). He's got a staff behind him — the wondrous comedy ensemble of Bobby Moynihan, Vella Lovell, and Mike Cabellon — and a virulent critic in front of him — Holly Hunter, thank God — and all kinds of rat-a-tat jokes and outrageous characters in between.

If you're looking for Parks and Recreation with the live action cartoon energy of Fey and Carlock's other works, this looks like it's gonna scratch your itch and thensome. While broad, joke-a-second, network sitcoms are sort of out of favor in comparison to streaming and cable dramedies, I'm very grateful to have something this unabashedly "comedy-oriented" to spend time with soon. Mayor fight!

Mr. Mayor comes to NBC January 7, 8pm EST. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below.

"Mr. Mayor" follows a retired businessman (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

