Hope you’re ready to get back on the campaign trail because Mr. Mayor is returning for a second season! Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the political sitcom starring Ted Danson as Mayor Neil Bremer was a hit for NBC, with the show’s premiere rating the highest for their prestigious Thursday night block since the Will and Grace reboot four years prior. The station quickly greenlit a follow-up, and after roughly a year of waiting, the new season will be premiering shortly. Here’s what we know so far about Mr. Mayor Season 2.

Watch the Mr. Mayor Season 2 Trailer

NBC began airing a short teaser at the start of March 2022. It shows a few moments from the upcoming season, including a fun visual gag with Bremer’s open mouth on the side of a garbage can, and an important educational moment about Beyoncé. You can check out the trailer above.

With a Christmas special having aired on December 15 of last year, NBC has confirmed that the rest of the season will commence in March, with the first episode dropping on March 15, 2022. The rest of the season will be released weekly throughout March, April, and potentially May depending on the number of episodes.

How Many Episodes Are There in Mr. Mayor Season 2?

It is still yet to be announced how many episodes will make up Mr. Mayor Season 2, with only 6 episodes announced so far. However, Season 1 was cut from 13 episodes to 9 due to issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, so considering the success of Mr. Mayor so far, expect at least the full baker’s dozen, if not more.

Where Can You Watch Mr. Mayor Season 2?

Mr. Mayor Season 2 will air on NBC and can be live-streamed on Hulu and YouTube TV. If you'd like to catch up on Season 1, you can now stream it on both Hulu and Peacock.

Who Is in the Cast of Mr. Mayor Season 2?

At this stage, it’s expected that the full ensemble will be returning - this includes Danson’s Mayor Bremer, Holly Hunter’s blunt Deputy Mayor Meskimen, Bremer’s daughter Orly, played by Kyla Kennedy, as well as Bremer’s central staff Mikaela (Vella Lovell), Tommy (Mike Cabellon) and Jayden (Bobby Moynihan). Additionally, with the popularity of the first season, you should expect a few more celebrity cameos similar to what we’ve seen already, with David Spade, Chrissy Teigen, and Andie MacDowell all having played themselves in Season 1.

What Happened in Mr. Mayor Season 1?

Neil Bremer is a rich retired widower and businessman who runs as Mayor of Los Angeles in an attempt to impress his daughter, Orly, who only sees him as a powerless old man. What begins as an earnest attempt to connect to his family soon starts to spiral as the wildly inexperienced Bremer makes gaffe after gaffe, but with the help of his daughter, his quirky staff and savvy political rival turned Deputy Mayor Arpi Meskimen, he starts to find his feet in this new role.

What Could Happen in Mr. Mayor Season 2?

Friendships and other partnerships were slowly developing over the first season, with Bremer finding himself closer to both his daughter and his prickly partner Arpi, as well as relying on his staff more frequently to work closely with him in an ever-broadening number of situations. As this group starts to strengthen, it’s easy to imagine that the issues they’ll face will become more challenging and complex. Although keep in mind that considering the show follows the structure of a standard workplace sitcom, it’s not expected that there will be significant upheaval in the story.

Where and When Was Mr. Mayor Season 2 Filmed?

Initially envisioned as a spinoff for Alec Baldwin’s 30 Rock character Jack Donaghy, circumstances eventually landed Danson in the lead role, who insisted on production moving from the originally intended New York to Los Angeles, where he resides. The second season, which wrapped filming late last year, has continued to shoot at locations around LA, and does not appear to have been affected by the constant COVID-19 issues that deeply affected the show’s first season shooting schedule.

More Shows like Mr. Mayor You Can Watch Now

There's no shortage of great sitcoms, so it all really depends on what you’re looking for. Are you looking to get more of Ted Danson? Then you’d be hard-pressed to go past The Good Place, where Danson found success starring as the goofy architect of a seemingly idyllic afterlife, or perhaps visit his breakthrough role as a former baseball star and bartender all the way back in Cheers. You can stream The Good Place on Netflix and Cheers is available on Hulu and Peacock.

Or if it’s the fast-paced humor of show co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock you’re after, why not dive into a few of their previous collaborations like 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - each with a similarly colorful cast of characters and joke-a-minute style. Both shows are available for streaming on Netflix.

And if it’s the political aspect you enjoy, there’s plenty to choose from. Presidential satire Veep and fellow mayoral sitcom Spin City should be at the top of that pile. But if you’d like to bite off a little more, look no further than The West Wing, Aaron Sorkin’s witty dramedy following the US President and his staff as they navigate two terms in the White House. Veep and The West Wing are currently available on HBO Max and you can stream Spin City on Pluto TV.

