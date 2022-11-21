Very few things inspire audiences as a great movie does. Oftentimes what makes a motion picture interesting is precisely its older, wiser characters who are always up for a challenge, essentially mentoring the protagonist, providing clarity and guiding them along the way.

From Robin Williams' Sean Maguire to Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi, these often grumpy but lovable characters - who are never short on delivering highly quotable lines - undoubtedly play unforgettable parts in the films they are a part of. And they make audiences (and Redditors) wish they, too, were under their influence.

Harry Hart from the 'Kingsman' Franchise

Colin Firth's remarkable gentleman spy lives in many heads rent-free, and for good reason. The skilled Kingsman agent is charming, suave, and always up to calmly fight multiple enemies with an umbrella, which pretty much makes for the perfect espionage mentor.

After everything both characters went through together in their journey throughout the films, it is safe to say that the famous mentor-mentee relationship between Harry Hart and Eggsy (Taron Edgerton) is easily one of the best elements of the franchise. During a group interview that Collider participated in, director Matthew Vaughn revealed that Kingsman 3would bring closure when it comes the relationship between the two. On the platform, fans reflect on how touching a particular conversation between the characters were.

Mushu the Dragon from 'Mulan' (1998)

Although Mulan's cheeky dragon starts off as overconfident and arrogant, he eventually becomes an integral character in the film and the protagonist's closest companion. Always pushing Mulan to try harder in order to overcome obstacles and ultimately become the best version of herself, Mushu plays an undoubtedly big role in the films.

With contrasting qualities, the two characters balance each other out beautifully, which makes Mushu and Mulan one of the best Disney hero-sidekick pairs on-screen. When the 2020 live adaption came out, lots of people were upset with the fact that their favorite dragon was nowhere to be seen on the big screen, including Reddit users.

Tony Stark From the MCU

While prior to his character development Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic MCU character may have seemed like a very unlikely mentor, Tony Stark not only played the role of one but also filled the shoes as the father figure in Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) life. Ever since the two first met in Captain America: Civil War, an unbreakable, emotional bond was formed.

Although Stark was always happy to create new Spider-Man suits and share his knowledge with Parker, he was equally the first to bring him back to his senses and to shut him down when the beloved superhero got in too deep. There is no doubt that Stark and Spidey shared an unmatchable relationship, and u/Swagnar_Lothbrok agrees: "Didn’t even make the cut. Shame."

Professor Charles Xavier from the 'X-Men'

X-Men's alpha mutant is one of the cinematic universe's biggest mentors. An avid teacher to those who attend his academy, Patrick Stewart's character has always been a notable teacher and confidant, helping those around him find their place and feel at home in a world that rejects them.

Although Professor Charles Xavier has done some questionable things throughout his life, this telepath remains one of the most prized mentors in film, always inciting teamwork and thoroughly believing in his students' capacities. "Xavier is a great motivator, adviser, friend, and mentor. I just don't feel like he's much of a leader," remarks u/Nightender.

Yoda from Star Wars

It's hard to find someone who wouldn't want to be mentored by legendary Jedi Master Yoda himself. On a Reddit post where users were asked which are some of the greatest movie mentors, the character is mentioned straight away. Known for being the most powerful among the oldest Jedi Masters, the inspiring character that instructed Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) throughout his cosmic journey is a fan-favorite all around the world.

Always the one to encourage Luke to make mistakes and remind him that failure is a part of the learning process, the green pointy-eared creature is a very wise and complex character that fans can't help but wish was real.

Mary Poppins from 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Julie Andrews' Mary Poppins is one of those fictional characters who straight away exude positive energy. Apart from truly caring for Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), making them feel loved and understood without expecting anything in return, the iconic character knows how to party without breaking strict rules.

Andrews' on-screen counterpart is surely one of the most legendary and caring movie characters, constantly making audiences wish they knew her in real life while teaching valuable lessons on kindness. "Mary Poppins is the 'great exception'. She is the only adult not to lose her sense of imagination, and it makes her one of the most powerful brings in the multiverse," says u/czarnick123 on Reddit.

Sean Maguire from 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Sean Maguire plays a crucial role in mentoring rebellious mastermind Will Hunting, wonderfully played by Matt Damon in the critically acclaimed Gus Van Sant movie. There is no doubt that Williams' noble and intelligent character is an excellent influence in the young man's life which has improved drastically post Maguire's mentoring.

Although the treasured confidant has his own struggles and anxieties to deal with (including the loss of his wife to cancer), he never backs down on lending Will a helping hand, always pushing him to chase their dream and thoroughly seeing his great potential. On Reddit, u/DarthMosasaur reveals they have a soft spot for the character: "I'm from Boston and some day plan to start a petition to have a statue of him installed on the bench in the Public Gardens where he sits with Will in that one scene."

Minerva McGonagall from the 'Harry Potter' Saga

Harry Potter's Headmaster McGonagall, portrayed by the talented Maggie Smith, is the definition of a badass and intelligent woman you don't want to mess with. Equal parts hardworking and talented, the sassy and brilliant witch deeply cares for her students and doesn't tolerate lies and mockery.

While Smith's character may not be the most affectionate fictional mentor, she is undoubtedly strict in pushing her students to become the best version of themselves — something they accomplish with excellent results. On the platform, a now-deleted account did not refrain from showing enthusiasm when asked for great female mentors: "Minerva f***in' McGonagall."

John Keating from 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

John Keating easily takes the gold medal when the category is amazing on-screen teachers. The Dead Poets Society character showcases bravery in everything he does — he's not afraid to do what he believes in, even if it means going against an unbending educational system.

The second Robin Williams' on-screen counterpart in this list is definitely one of the most free-thinking and non-judgmental characters out there, always motivating his students to be their truest selves. On Reddit, Dead Poets Society is a very mentioned film when asked for "good mentor movies."

Mr. Miyagi from 'Karate Kid' (1984)

In Karate Kid, the wise Mr. Miyagi provided Daniel (Ralph Macchio) with unmatched mentoring by teaching him both life lessons and martial arts to protect himself. Developing a father-son relationship in the course of their time together, the dynamic duo goes down in history as one of cinema's most legendary.

Extremely sweet and generous at his core (although reserved and quiet around those he doesn't trust), Mr. Miygagi is the clever sensei we all wish we had. "The way they portay him as a silent warrior at first but then dove into his lost love really added some depth to him," says u/drunk-platypus.

