The popularity of the show and its successful finale paved the way for a potential return.

The COVID-19 lockdown inspired a short segment and ultimately led to the development of a feature-length reunion movie titled Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

Monk’s opening theme had Randy Newman singing out the lyrics, “It’s a jungle out there! Disorder and confusion everywhere.” The last part describes the outlook on life that germophobic, OCD-grappling Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) has, as well as what TV audiences experienced after the final season came to a close. After everyone thought they had said goodbye to Mr. Monk, his friends, and the weekly murder mysteries, a reunion was not just teased, but proudly declared to be set and ready to begin filming. Show creator Andy Breckman made the announcement, talking about plans for a two-hour TV movie to bring back the cast into another mystery to figure out the culprit. Although there was a short reunion, and a TV movie is set to premiere this week, Monk fans weren’t quite so sure such an event would occur at all.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie It follows Monk, a brilliant detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. He returns to solve one last case involving his stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

When Was 'Mr. Monk for Mayor' First Confirmed?

Two and a half years after the final episode aired, the popularity of Monk had not diminished. A short segment aired on the news channel MY9TV, with an excited newscaster and a quick interview with a fan, along with the appearance of Breckman. The breaking news that was being delivered had nothing to do with the traffic or weather. Breckman told MY9TV he had a script ready to go for the two-hour TV movie return of the detective in a plot that involved Adrian Monk going into politics, with a title he was happy to share: Mr. Monk for Mayor. There was no official statement by the USA Network, the channel Monk aired on, but there might have been a good reason as to why Breckman felt so confident without the network’s backing at the moment of his reveal.

Monk was a ratings hit. Per Variety, USA Network was quick to pick up the show for another season, with the Executive VP of Original Programming Jeff Wachtel explaining the decision in a nod to the titular character, “It’s not easy to wash your hands of a show like Monk.” He went on to say how it was a “hugely significant show” for the channel, which was used to help fellow eccentric and unique mystery series Psych become successful.

A final, eighth season of Monk was made, and it went on to air a series finale that broke television records. In December 2009, the finale became the most-watched episode of an hour-long drama series on basic cable. According to The Wall Street Journal, “Mr. Monk and the End: Part 2,” had the audiences’ complete attention, with 9.4 million viewers tuning in. It was Monk’s initial swan song, letting him finally catch his late wife’s killer and find some peace in his life going forward. The viewership was a series high, and the show ended on its own terms, without losing story quality or getting canceled on a cliffhanger. But fans were hungry for more, and so was the show’s creator. Breckman’s planned storyline that put Monk into politics didn’t sound too far-fetched, not with what went on during the series’ run.

Monk Kept San Francisco’s Streets Clean in More Ways than One

Mr. Monk for Mayor wouldn’t have been the first time the detective showed a knack for important key traits that an in-world San Francisco voter might be looking for in a mayor. Right away in the pilot, Monk steps into the political arena when he investigates the attempted murder of a mayoral candidate. There was no corruption on his watch. In Season 5, Mr. Monk understood the perils of getting on the bad side of unions when he suffered through a city-wide garbage strike. There would be no unhappy garbage collectors with him in office. In Season 6, the detective not only helped solve a dispute between nudists protesting against a tech mogul who tried to take their beach away, but he even resolved his judgments over nudism (plus he caught the killer of the episode, too). The political slogan is there to be written in smudge-free font: “Vote for Monk. If he can clean up his prejudices, so can you!” In each of these cases of the week, Adrian Monk stood up for the people of San Francisco, keeping the city safer.

Mr. Monk was something of a celebrity sleuth on the show, as the public knew of him and his solid work to bring criminals to justice. With this in mind, Mr. Monk for Mayor seemed like the perfect way to see what he was up to since the finale. Regarding the reunion movie’s status at the time, Breckman had said that it could be expected to be released on TV in December of that year, 2012. However, Breckman's assurance on this timeline wasn't meant to be. Mr. Monk for Mayor did not get filmed, nor did it achieve the creator's anticipation of a December release.

The ‘Monk’ Reunion That Wasn't Planned Led to the New Movie

Breckman never explained why the TV movie didn’t get made, and any more talks about the reunion went dark and quiet for several years. Per the Chicago Tribune, no answer is given except that the project was still not happening, without any promising signs it would. Lead actor Tony Shalhoub was interested in returning, but he knew it could only happen with an idea from Breckman. During the following years since that announcement on MY9TV, it was clear the creator’s love for Monk endured. What it took to really shake things up for an actual return to the world of Adrian Monk, Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard), Captain Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine), and Lt. Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford), was the COVID-19 lockdown. TV fans, in search to take their minds off the real-world stress and panic around them, wondered how Monk would be dealing with such an event, and so was Breckman.

Breckman got inspired to check in on Adrian Monk due to the global pandemic, leading to a 2020 short for Peacock’s At-Home Variety Show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Breckman talked about how the short got created: “During the lockdown, everyone was asking me, and I'm sure they were asking Tony, 'Gosh, I wonder how Monk would fare?' Or, 'Maybe Monk would thrive because he was suddenly in his element living in a bubble.' Everyone was asking about Monk and concerned about Monk and curious about Monk during the lockdown.” With an idea stirring in his mind, Breckman got Tony Shalhoub and his wife Brooke Adams on board to film it, due to the pandemic’s safety guidelines. “It was directed by Brooke, and NBC actually dropped off the equipment in the hallway outside their apartment,” Breckman explained.

A Zoom call was used to safely bring back others from the show into the four-minute-long segment for a more wholesome check-in. Monk, the germophobe he is, is fully prepared for social distancing. He uses a grabber tool with scissors at the end to open up a package outside his door and backs away from his Zoom chat with Natalie, Stottlemeyer, and Disher when one of them begins to cough (despite the fact he is safely on the other side of the computer screen).

This short did what it needed to, helping audiences take their minds off what was going on around them for a temporary break, and the success also allowed Breckman to get NBC interested in developing the upcoming 2023 feature-length, more legitimate reunion movie — this time, with a budget, a script, and the cast in person, the true reunion fans had been clamoring for. Titled Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, it does not include any plot similarities to Mr. Monk for Mayor; instead, Breckman continued to explore how Monk has fared in the years during and after the pandemic while sticking the OCD-worrying detective in a new mystery.

Breckman hasn't shied away from the possibility that the “Last Case” in the title shouldn't be taken literally; a sequel could be in the works depending on the response to the movie. All of this is a far cry from what fans were dealing with when waiting to hear about Mr. Monk for Mayor. The wait, at long last, is over. It’s still a jungle out there, but there is less disorder and confusion — well, maybe not for Adrian Monk.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie is available to stream on Peacock beginning December 8.

