The Big Picture Monk was a hugely successful TV series with high viewership, attracting 9.4 million viewers for its series finale episode.

The upcoming film, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, is highly anticipated and will serve as a lovely epilogue to the beloved TV series.

Tony Shalhoub reprises the titular role, alongside a talented cast of familiar faces from the series and some new additions.

It's been 14 years since the conclusion of Monk, the adored USA Network series that starred Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk, the brilliant and hilarious detective suffering from severe obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and a range of phobias, and it was announced last year that the character would be returning in Mr Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, which would reunite fans with their favorite detective as well as serve as a lovely epilogue to a revered television series.

Collider is delighted to be partnering with Peacock to bring our readers this exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated film, which brings the eccentric detective back for one last, extremely personal case involving his beloved journalist stepdaughter, Molly, who's preparing for her wedding day. The clip features Monk (Shalhoub) having a meeting regarding a book deal he signed with an exasperated executive (played by Shalhoub's wife, Brooke Adams) but, in classic Monk fashion, he's struggling with the basics of an office chair as it won't quite sit right. The executive is bemoaning the fact that Monk has been hired to write a book about solving crimes when he's instead littered the pages with his own quirky observations on the world, including brands of vacuum cleaners.

Tony Shalhoub takes on the titular role once more alongside a host of other cast members from the series. Ted Levine (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Traylor Howard (MONK, Boston Common), Jason Gray-Stanford (Percy Jackson and The Olympians, The Painter), Melora Hardin (The Office, Transparent) and Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman, Chicago Hope) reprise their roles, alongside new additions Caitlin McGee (Home Economics, Bluff City Law) and James Purefoy (Sex Education, Pennyworth). The upcoming film will be overseen by writer Andy Breckman, who is also the series' director, along with David Hoberman and Randy Zisk.

How Successful Was 'Monk'?

From 2009 to 2012, Monk held the distinction of being the scripted drama episode with the highest viewership in the history of cable television. This achievement was later surpassed by The Walking Dead. Monk's series finale, titled "Mr. Monk and the End – Part II," clinched this record by attracting 9.4 million viewers.

Mr Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will be released on Peacock on December 8. You can see the exclusive clip below.