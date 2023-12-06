When Monk ended in 2009, it might have felt like he was bidding us adieu for good, but characters like him never really leave us. And that’s why 14 years later (not counting Mr. Monk Shelters in Place), the fan-favorite detective returns with Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie this December. And with him returns the iconic show’s creator, Andy Breckman, who pens the movie’s script. Directed by Randy Zisk, who produced the original USA Network series, Mr. Monk’s Last Cast follows the titular detective, reprising his ever-eccentric self to solve one final, big case before he sails off into the sunset (provided it’s a sparkly clean place without germs, ladybugs, frogs and everything he despises). His upcoming case involves his stepdaughter Molly, a journalist, who is preparing for her wedding. Though the rest of the plot is under wraps, we can easily guess how it’s going to turn out. You can catch up on all eight seasons of the series, currently streaming on Peacock, before you get to the sequel.

Played by the four-time Emmy-winning Tony Shalhoub, the eccentric but highly observant detective remains one of the most lovable protagonists on television. In his heyday in the 2000s, Monk solved a slew of challenging, complex, and unsolvable cases. Despite his host of debilitating mental health issues, he managed to avenge his wife’s death and solve the big mystery of her murder. During its run, Monk was a massively popular and successful series, earning several Emmies, a Golden Globe, and SAG Awards. Set to stream on Peacock this December, Mr. Monk’s Last Case is a much-awaited sequel for fans and will see the return of many other popular and favorite characters from the show, played by the original cast. Get ready for another wild ride with Adrian Monk and his bunch and find out who’s returning to Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie with this handy guide.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Randy Zisk Cast Tony Shalhoub, Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin Main Genre Crime Genres Comedy, Crime Writers Andy Breckman

Tony Shalhoub as Mr. Monk

A former homicide detective at SFPD, Adrian Monk now works as a consultant for the department. He is brilliant, sharp, extremely observant, with fine detection skills. However, he is also highly eccentric, besides suffering from severe obsessive-compulsive disorder coupled with a laundry list of fears and phobias. He is known to have 213 things that are significant phobias for him, including germs, enclosed spaces, heights, milk, and ladybugs. His condition worsens with the sudden death of his wife, Trudy, who was killed by a car bomb. Following a nervous breakdown, Monk loses his job and withdraws from life. But with the help of his nurse and assistant Sharona Fleming, (who was replaced by Natalie Teeger in later seasons) the detective gets back on his feet.

Monk ends up as a consultant for the San Francisco police, solving crimes and bringing justice. But he also makes it a mission to investigate Trudy’s death, which forms the underlying arc for the series. His OCD and phobias might be reasons of frustration for everyone around him but they also help him with attention to detail and spot the minutest details others might miss, thus working in his favor for solving crimes. Despite all his quirks, his big heart, obtuse but incredible sense of humor, and refreshing outlook on grief and trauma are what makes Monk an endearing man.

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe-winner Tony Shaloub reprises his award-winning, iconic role of detective Adrian Monk for the upcoming movie. Shaloub portrayed the titular role through eight seasons of the series, followed by a Covid-19 special, Mr. Monk Shelters in Place, in 2020. Known for his stage and screen work, he had his breakthrough role with NBC’s Wings, which led to appearances in films like Men in Black, Gattaca, Spy Kids, and the Cars film series. Following the success of Monk, Shaloub gave an Emmy-winning performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and voiced characters in various animated series of the Cars franchise, Central Park, and Elena of Avalor. He recently appeared in Colin West’s Linoleum and Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot.

Ted Levine as Leland Stottlemeyer

Image via Peacock

Leland Stottlemeyer is the captain of the SFPD homicide detail and an old-time friend of Monk. He and Monk were on the police force together where he served as Monk’s fourth partner and later as watch commander. Thanks to their longtime association, Stottlemeyer is known to be tolerant of the quirky detective and yet he gets annoyed at times. Initially, he was hesitant about Monk consulting for the department and doubted if the eccentric man could handle his cases himself but over the seasons, he warms up to his oddities and starts to believe in his ways.

The Silence of the Lambs star Ted Levine returns to the role of Leland Stottlemeyer, a character that earned him recognition. Besides his work on Monk, Levine also appeared in The Fast and the Furious, The Manchurian Candidate, Memoirs of a Geisha, American Gangster, Shutter Island, and The Report. Among his television roles, he is best known for Moby Dick, The Bridge, The Alienist, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Jason Gray-Stanford as Randall Disher

Image via Peacock

Randall "Randy" Disher is a lieutenant in the SFPD Homicide Division and Captain Stottlemeyer’s second-in-command. He often comes across as naïve, and slightly dim, but is very tenacious. His lack of insight and far-fetched theories often irritate others, but his comedic disposition balances it out. By the final season, he and Sharona (Monk’s assistant and nurse) begin a romantic relationship. At the end of the series, it’s revealed that he has moved to Summit, New Jersey with her, where he becomes the chief of police.

Canadian film, television, and voice actor, Jason Gray-Stanford plays the role of Randy Disher, in his reprisal of the original character from the Monk series. Besides being known for this character, Gray-Standford is most noted for his work in films like Mystery Alaska and A Beautiful Mind, both starring Russell Crowe, as well as Flags of our Fathers, The Miracle Season, Caroline and Jackie, and Summer of 84. Among his other television roles besides Monk, Gray-Standford is best known for Grey's Anatomy, Justified, The X-Files, Bones, Republic of Doyle, The Boys, and voicing Raditz in Dragon Ball Z.

Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger

Image via Peacock

After Sharona leaves for New Jersey in Season 3, Natalie Teeger becomes Monk’s second and final assistant. She first appears in Season 3 Episode 10 “Mr. Monk and the Red Herring”, and continues to stay on through Season 8. While she is more admiring and respectful of Monk and his eccentricities than Sharona was, Natalie never shies away from telling off her boss when needed. She is a widowed young woman who lost her husband in the Kosovo War, and lives with her daughter, Julie. Initially, Monk finds it difficult to transition from Sharona to Natalie, while Natalie also finds its uneasy around him. But over the course of five seasons, she warms up to him and becomes his devoted friend and assistant.

Traylor Howard, who plays the original character in the Monk series reprises her role for the upcoming film. Her character of Natalie Teeger makes for her most notable work. But before Monk she had a major role in NBC’s Boston Common, ABC’s Two Guys and a Girl, and CBS’s Bram & Alice. Howard has also appeared in films like Bob Saget’s Dirty Work, Jim Carrey-starrer Me, Myself, and Irene, and The Mask sequel, Son of the Mask.

Melora Hardin as Trudy

Image via Peacock

Trudy Anne Ellison Monk was Adrian Monk’s beloved and deceased wife. By profession, she was a journalist, which is often believed to be a trigger for her murder. As Adrian describes her, Trudy "enjoyed poetry, was often barefoot, and kept every promise she ever made". She was killed by a car bomb, but just before dying, she leaves a message for Monk which pushes him to investigate the incident. His efforts to find her killer and solve her murder become the show’s longest-running, overarching plot arc. In the series finale, Monk learns that Trudy had a child with her professor, Ethan Rickover, who secretly raised the girl. Now a 26-year-old movie critic named Molly, she shares a loving relationship with Monk and is the reason why takes up a final case.

The Office star Melora Hardin stars as Trudy, in a reprisal of her role from Monk, which is also one of her most noted works. She joined the original series in its third season, with Stellina Rusich portraying the character in the first two seasons. Hardin had a breakthrough role as Frances "Baby" Kellerman in the series adaptation of Dirty Dancing, and later as Jan Levinson in The Office, which earned her great recognition. She had major roles in Transparent, for which she earned an Emmy nomination, as well as Wedding Band, The Bold Type, and A Million Little Things. Hardin has also starred in films like Lambada, 27 Dresses, Thank You For Smoking, 17 Again, and recently, in Hulu’s Clock.

Hector Elizondo as Neven Bell

Image via Peacock

Dr. Neven Bell is a psychiatrist and Monk’s second therapist, because, as we all know, Monk needs one. Before Dr. Bell, Monk used to consult Dr. Charles Kroger, for six seasons, until Dr. Kroger’s tragic death. So, naturally, when Monk starts seeing Dr. Bell, he is hesitant and uncomfortable, but Bell is a psychiatric genius, as Natalie describes him. With his smart techniques and interactive methods, he gets Monk to warm up and feel confident around him. Monk also begins to like his new therapist because he does the exact things that humors Monk. Dr. Bell also has some background in baseball, has written five books, and teaches at Stanford University.

Emmy and Obie-winning actor Hector Elizondo reprises his role of Dr. Neven Bell from the series. The character actor is most noted for portraying Phillip Watters in CBS’s Chicago Hope and Ed Alzate in ABC’s Last Man Standing. He also appeared in the CBS sitcom, B Positive. Elizondo’s film roles include The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, American Gigolo, Pretty Woman, Beverly Hills Cop III, The Princess Diaries, and Valentine's Day.

In other supporting, Alona Tal stars as Molly Evans, Trudy’s daughter and Monk’s stepdaughter. Tal is best known for her roles in Veronica Mars, Supernatural, Burn Notice, and SEAL Team. Additionally, two new characters played by Caitlin McGee (Mythic Quest) and James Purefoy (Pennyworth) are also set to join the rest of the cast of Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. As far as other returning cast members are concerned, we might or might not get to see Bitty Schram (Thief) reprising her role of Sharona Fleming. Although we know she moved to New Jersey and is now with Randy, she might make a comeback for one last time.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will premiere on Peacock on December 8, 2023. You can use the following link to watch the film on the service when it arrives:

