Do you happen to hear a catchy acoustic guitar in the distance? If so, that may be because Peacock is prepping for the return of Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) with Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. As the title implies, Mr. Monk's Last Case is a sequel film to the hit Emmy Award-winning series Monk (2002-2009). Starring four-time Emmy Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub, the beloved series is named after Adrian Monk - the titular germaphobic private detective who has suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder ever since the murder of his wife. What appears as a debilitating disability to some certainly presents its fair share of challenges for the now-former San Francisco Police Department employee. Still, he proves time and time again that he's able to use his condition to his advantage through his impeccable attention to detail and meticulous problem-solving. There are, of course, so many detective shows that are, were, and are going to be on television, but what sets Monk apart from other entries in the genre is an endlessly lovable protagonist, a big heart to go along with its even bigger sense of humor, and a refreshingly positive look at mental health and the trauma caused by grief.

After the show officially concluded its eight-season run in 2009, with an exhilarating two-part finale that finally solved the big mystery behind the murder of Monk's wife, it seemed that would be the last we'd ever see of Monk's adventures. Fans craving more will be delighted to hear that Adrian Monk and his companions will be returning to solve an all-new mystery with Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. Just when you thought that Monk finally found peace after his wife was avenged, it seems that the famed sleuth has one last case to crack before enjoying a happy retirement.

To learn more about the film's returning cast, plot synopsis, streaming release details, and more, here is everything we know so far about Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

Is There a Trailer for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie?

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie was only just recently announced at the time of this writing. Though this does signify that pre-production on the long-desired continuation of Monk's story has officially begun, it also means that filming on the project won't begin for quite some time (more on that later), meaning there won't be any footage available to make a trailer for quite a while. However, if you just can't wait to see what Monk will be like in the 2020s, you can get a brief taste of what might be in store by checking out this short video, in which Tony Shalhoub reprises the character during the pandemic:

When and Where Is Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie Going to be Released?

The original Monk series made its network cable home on the USA channel (despite being actually produced by ABC). This means that NBCUniversal is the current copyright holder of the Monk IP, and since streaming has been becoming increasingly popular over the years, the parent company is opting to release Monk's first and likely final feature film on their own streaming service, Peacock. The murder mystery genre has become something of a big winner for Peacock, with the service getting its system-selling show earlier this year with the release of Rian Johnson's Poker Face (2023-), so perhaps that's what inspired NBCUniversal to take another crack at Monk.

No plans for a theatrical release, either wide or limited, have been made known by NBCUniversal at this time. Since the project is still in such early development, no specific release date or release window has been set for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie yet either so watch this space for updates.

What's the Plot of Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie?

The official synopsis for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie reads as follows:

It follows Monk, a brilliant detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. He returns to solve one last case involving his stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

What's the Story of Monk So Far?

Image via USA Network

Adrian Monk's career as a renowned private detective began with the release of the show's first season in 2002. He used to be one of the best and brightest in the SFPD's homicide department, but that all changed when his beloved wife Trudy (Melora Hardin) was killed in a mysterious car bombing. Since then, Adrian has suffered from a severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, gaining a crippling fear of germs and a relentless desire for perfection. His symptoms and social difficulties caused by the disorder led to Monk getting kicked off the force, but Monk still decided to continue his career by becoming a private detective. With the help of Monk's practical nurse and personal assistant Sharona Fleming (Bitty Schram), Monk repeatedly works with his old department to solve murders that completely stump them.

Though Monk repeatedly drove his captain, Leland Stottlemyer (Ted Levine), and Stottlemeyer's protégé, Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford), crazy with his unconventional methods, Monk consistently delivered results in his cases and almost always brought the perpetrators of the crimes to justice. The rest of the show's eight seasons largely revolved around a murder-of-the-week format with one of the few major developments being Sharona's department from the series and being replaced by the energetic and ambitious Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard), although Sharona did return for an episode in the show's final season.

In the last two episodes of the show, Monk finally gets the opportunity to solve his most important case yet: his wife's death. Monk's hunt leads him all the way to Judge Ethan Rickover (Craig T. Nelson), and that journey leads to some shocking revelations. Perhaps the biggest reveal was that Trudy had an affair with Judge Rickover (then a college professor) while Trudy was a student of his. This was all before Trudy met and married Monk, but it was also revealed that Judy became pregnant with Rickover's child and was told by the Judge that the baby had died after childbirth. Rickover escapes judicial justice by committing suicide when Monk confronts him, but unbeknownst to Trudy at the time, her child did in fact survive and grew up to become a journalist named Molly Evans (Alona Tal). Now realizing he has a stepdaughter, the series ends with Monk meeting Molly and becoming the father figure she never had.

Who's Making Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie?

The lead creative team of Monk will be returning to bring Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie to life. This includes director/executive producer Randy Zisk (Scandal), writer/executive producer Andy Breckman (Saturday Night Live), and executive producer David Hoberman (The Fighter). Tony Shalhoub will also be returning to executive produce the series in addition to starring in it.

Who's In the Cast of Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie?

Image via USA

Adrian Monk just wouldn't be the same if he weren't played by Tony Shalhoub, and thankfully the Emmy and Tony winner will be reprising the character in the sequel film. Shalhoub has always been a sure bet with dramatic comedies on television, having a major role in the renowned The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023). Shalhoub also won't be the only person returning to the series, as we'll be seeing Monk's coworkers and companions returning as well, with Ted Levine (Silence of the Lambs) as Leland Stottlemeyer, Jason Gray-Stanford (A Beautiful Mind) as Randall Disher, and Traylor Howard (Me, Myself & Irene) as Natalie Teeger. Also confirmed to return is Melora Hardin (The Office) as Monk's late wife, Trudy, likely for select flashbacks or dream sequences as that was the way the character regularly appeared in the show. Lastly, Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman) will return to play Monk's therapist, Neven Bell.

We also know that Molly will be a major character in the story, but no word yet on whether she will once again be played by actress Alona Tal (Burn Notice). Plus, being a reunion movie, it seems fair to think that Bitty Schram (A League of Their Own) could return for one last case as well.

Where to Stream the Monk Series?

In case you want to refresh yourself on Monk's prior cases before Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie is released, Peacock has you covered, as all eight seasons of the show are available to stream right now on the service.

