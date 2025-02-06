Warner Bros. has announced that Mr. Nice Guy, the 1987 comedy starring Jackie Chan, will be available to stream for free on YouTube. According to Variety, several other titles will be uploaded to the platform by the studio. The move comes as part of an initiative that saw Warner Bros. uploading more than thirty titles to YouTube. Mr. Nice Guy is one of the most popular titles on the list, which also includes The Mission and The Adventures of Pluto Nash. If audiences haven't had the opportunity to enjoy one of the most iconic performances of Jackie Chan's career, Warner Bros. has given them the chance to dive deep into the action of Mr. Nice Guy.

Mr. Nice Guy follows Jackie (the character portrayed by Jackie Chan), a regular man who is stuck in the middle of a dangerous misunderstanding. Diana (Gabrielle Fitzpatrick) has swapped one of Jackie's cooking tapes with one containing evidence connected to a major drugs case. With the entire police department trying to bring the Demons down, the major characters of Mr. Nice Guy are placed in a race against time in order to get their hands on the right tape.

Mr. Nice Guy was directed by Sammo Hung. The filmmaker worked hard to bring this story to the big screen, with the artist even appearing in the story as an unfortunate cyclist. After working on Mr. Nice Guy, Hung would go on to develop adventures such as Kung Fu Cult Master and Blade of Fury. The amusing movie about a man accidentally finding himself involved in a high-profile case also featured Richard Norton as Giancarlo Luchetti. In recent years, Norton has worked as a fight choreographer for movies such as Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad.

