Sam Esmail kicked off December this year with his latest feature Leave the World Behind, which premiered December 8 on Netflix. Though the spotlight is on the newest project from the writer/director, the USA Network series Mr. Robot remains a standout project on his résumé. Currently, audiences with Prime Video can revisit the series whenever they please, and physical media collectors are able to purchase the complete series on DVD and Blu-ray formats. However, the popularity of 4K UHD releases have fans clamoring for a complete Mr. Robot 4K collection — and Esmail expressed similar thoughts.

During a Netflix Q&A screening for Leave the World Behind, Esmail told Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that he is hoping for a 4K collection of Mr. Robot. Unfortunately, it's just wishful thinking for the time being, as Mr. Robot wasn't originally completed in 4K formatting for USA Network. However, he shared one way fans of the show can move the needle in the right direction, including finding ways to contact USA Network about a 4K release.

"Let me just say, for the record, I would love nothing more than to make a 4K Blu-ray or UHD disc set. The problem is that the show was never finished in 4K because we were broadcast on USA. There was no need to do that, and so everything was finished in HD. However, if you find the USA Twitter handle or X handle, whatever the fuck it’s called now, hit them up. Make sure you let them know that, “Hey, let’s spend the money to go back and refinish all the episodes in 4K,” because I would love nothing more than to do that."

What Is 'Mr. Robot' About?

Running for four seasons from 2015-2019, Mr. Robot primarily followed Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a skilled cyber-security engineer by day and hacker mostly by night who becomes involved with a vigilante group called fsociety. At the start of Elliot's journey, he is the unwitting key to fsociety's plans to bring down a corporation, E-Corp. Along the way, Elliot becomes a more willing accomplice, thanks to a fellow fsociety member, Darlene (Carly Chaikin) and a mysterious man dubbed "Mr. Robot" (Christian Slater). Meanwhile, Elliot struggles with severe mental illness that pave the way for massive revelations throughout the series — including arguably the biggest one in the finale episode. Mr. Robot was an acclaimed series across the board, ultimately garnering 12 Emmy nominations and three wins, among other awards recognition. In 2016, Abrams Books released a now out-of-print companion book entitled Mr. Robot: Red Wheelbarrow by Esmail and Courtney Looney. It is set around the events of Season 2 and offered a deeper look at Elliot's thoughts through his personal journal (even written in Malek's handwriting).

Mr. Robot was created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Esmail. Along with the mentioned cast, the series starred Portia Doubleday, BD Wong, Martin Wallström, Michael Cristofer, Grace Gummer, Stephanie Corneliussen, Gloria Reuben, Joey Bada$$, Sunita Mani, and Azhar Khan, among several others. Additional writers include Courtney Looney, Randolph Leon, Adam Penn, Kyle Bradstreet, and more. Alongside Esmail, series directors were Jim McKay, Tricia Brock, Christoph Schrewe, Nisha Ganatra, Deborah Chow, and Niels Arden Oplev. The score was composed by Mac Quayle, with cinematography by Tod Campbell, both of whom reunited with Esmail for Leave the World Behind.

Mr. Robot is streaming now on Prime Video.

