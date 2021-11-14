Here’s a little bit of light-hearted news: the cast of Mr. Robot reunited at a cast wedding this week. Carly Chaikin officially tied the knot with her long-time partner Ryan Bunnell, a director. The bride shared a photo of her in her wedding dress on Twitter, reunited with her fellow Mr. Robot cast members, which included Sam Esmail, writer and producer of Mr. Robot, Rami Malek, and Christian Slater. Chaikin wrote, “When your dream wedding in your dream dress becomes a family affair…The brother, the father and the God father.”

For anyone unfamiliar with Mr. Robot, the series centers around a young, anti-social computer programmer, Elliot Alderson (Malek), who works as a cybersecurity engineer during the day, and at night as a hacker. Alderson finds himself conflicted as the mysterious leader of the underground hacker group recruits him to destroy the firm he is paid to protect. The series ran for four seasons from 2015-2019, winning three Emmys and a plethora of wins and award nominations during its run.

Chaikin has not spoken about the wedding, but it is clear that the bride is very happy. The actress recently finished working on Killing Daniel, which is in post-production. The film is said to be about a man named Daniel who reconnects with his family, only to realize they want to kill him for his inheritance. It is directed by Jeremy LaLonde and written by Matthew Dressel. It stars Chaikin as Jessica Powell, Joel David Moore (Avatar) as Daniel Powell, Bob Saget (Full House) as Lawrence, Iggy Pop (Dead Man) as Edward Powell, Jason Jones (All About Steve) as Victor Powell, Chantel Riley (Race) as Emily Montgomery, Varun Saranga (Schitt’s Creek) as Carter, and Dax Ravina (Trailer Park Boys) as Pierce. Chaikin also completed It’s All in Your Head, a short film highlighting the struggles of mental health and depression.

Malek just completed Not Time To Die, the final James Bond film with Daniel Craig. Slater is in the process of filming Netflix's upcoming series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which is set during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.

While it is unlikely that Mr. Robot will make a comeback any time soon, Esmail is working on a new series, Acts of Crime, described as a unique take on the crime procedural. Check out Chaikin's post below:

