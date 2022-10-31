Mr. Robot was the kind of show where the devil was in the details. Allegiances could change in the blink of an eye, trust was volatile, and a single moment could change everything. That went for the show’s big twists as well as the smaller arcs, and Grace Gummer has a lot to say in that department. During the press tour to promote her new Showtime series Let The Right One In, Gummer took a little time to talk about her former role in the USA Network series.

During the interview, Gummer told Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff that working on Mr. Robot was a fun ride, but she also underscored the challenges of conveying her character’s thoughts in a series in which deception is key. How did she make the audience understand her character Dominique DiPierro’s thought process?

“I mean, that's the whole show, like every single scene, I feel like I had to do that inner turmoil and change of heart and quick thinking and, you know, problem-solving and all of that in the blink of an eye. And these very quiet internal spaces… Because the show was a big show, but I feel like everything was very emotional and very closed. Which was so fun as an actor to do that. [The] airport sequence is so sad and frustrating...”

What Was the Airport Scene?

By the airport sequence, Gummer refers to the final season of Mr. Robot. Her character Dom was an FBI agent who, little by little, discovered that the agency was nothing that she thought it was. After getting blindsided, blackmailed, and tormented, she decides to board a plane to Budapest with her girlfriend Darlene (Carly Chaikin), and leave it all behind. It’s not a particularly wise decision, but it serves as a redemption of sorts for her character. Grace commented on what she thought of Dom’s final moments:

“I think she was destined to stay [in that airplane]. I think she was destined to get on the plane and go to Budapest and I think I feel so bad for her… She cares so much, she’s sort of funny and tragic in this way, and sort of so clueless about relationships and that’s not her strong suit. So yeah, I felt so bad for her, but I think that she really deeply felt like she was doing the right thing, and she wanted to change her life, and, you know, switch it up and be with the person she loves.”

Mr. Robot aired on the USA Network for four seasons and the critically acclaimed series was nominated for several awards and took home 3 Emmys throughout its run. The show chronicles a group of hacktivists that set out to expose the hidden secrets of large corporations. In addition to Gummer and Chaikin, it starred Rami Malek and Christian Slater.

