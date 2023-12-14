The Big Picture Sam Esmail's experience directing Mr. Robot allowed him to experiment with different filmmaking techniques in Leave the World Behind.

Earlier this month, Sam Esmail's adaptation of Leave the World Behind released on Netflix, marking his first feature film project since Comet in 2014. While Esmail has worked on various projects throughout his career, primarily in television, one stands out above the rest as he headed into Leave the World Behind: Mr. Robot. Premiering in 2014 and running for four seasons to 2019, Mr. Robot followed a skilled hacker named Elliot (Rami Malek) as he and a group of others worked to take down a corporation called E Corp. Through its run, Esmail and the Mr. Robot crew employed various techniques that landed the series widespread acclaim. Thanks to Mr. Robot, Esmail better knew how to tackle Leave the World Behind.

During a Netflix Q&A screening with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Esmail spoke about how being able to direct a majority of Mr. Robot helped him approach directing Leave the World Behind. For Esmail, he likes that television is "a reset" with each episode. "You’re able to establish a different type of tone, a different point of view, and so that allowed us the luxury of experimenting in different ways." A series like Mr. Robot offered even more avenues for Esmail and his team to try different techniques, thanks to episodes from Seasons 2, 3, and 4 that took unique approaches to tell the story. In doing so, Esmail had more tools at his disposal for Leave the World Behind.

"We had a whole episode that felt like a seamless oner [Season 3, Episode 5]; we had a whole episode where there’s hardly any dialogue [Season 4, Episode 5]; we had a whole episode where we were in a sitcom [Season 2, Episode 6]. It allowed us to play around with different filmmaking techniques, and I think that just gave us all these tools that we later then use on the film."

What Is 'Leave the World Behind' About?

Leave the World Behind follows married couple Amanda (Julia Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke), parents who plan a weekend family vacation at a swanky rental with their two children, Rose (Farrah Mackenzie) and Archie (Charlie Evans). However, things quickly take a turn for the worst when two strangers visit the family, telling them about a mysterious cyberattack and claiming the home as their own. As the world slowly crumbles around them, both families must contend with the disaster and question their own place in the world. Esmail adapted the screenplay from Rumaan Alam's novel of the same name, directed, and produced. Additional cast includes Kevin Bacon, Mahershala Ali, and Myha'la.

