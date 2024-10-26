Few images symbolize the hopeful spirit of human decency in American public office quite like Jimmy Stewart launching into a 25-hour filibuster to prove his innocence and demand the resignation of a corrupt senator. As the titular Boy Scout leader-turned-figurehead senator in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Stewart cemented his status as the earnest everyman, one who could improve the livelihood of the United States through perseverance and a humble attitude. In a contemporary climate that generally views American politics and higher government as an impenetrable dungeon of failed promises and unethical practices, the classic Frank Capra film can seem more and more like pure fantasy with each passing year. Don't let Capra's whimsical tone or an optimistic conclusion distract you from the cynical undertones in Mr. Smith. 85 years since its release, the film has no delusions about the futility of an individual going up against the toxic machine that is the government.

Frank Capra Takes a Cynical Look at the Nation's Capital in 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington'

1939, a watershed year in cinema, saw the release of countless classics, including Gone with the Wind, The Wizard of Oz, Stagecoach, Wuthering Heights, Ninotchka, and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. Now over a decade into talking pictures, the art form reached its full stride in 1939, producing monumental epics and grand escapist entertainment reflecting on the myths and dense history of America, for better or worse. Altogether, these classics converge to tell the story of America from the past, the present, and the future. No film from this era proved to be as prescient as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Frank Capra's political satire is about a naive, newly appointed U.S. senator, Jefferson Smith (Stewart), who spearheads a campaign against government corruption, particularly the graft scheme orchestrated by crooked senator Joseph Paine (Claude Rains) and political boss Jim Taylor (Edward Arnold). Smith is aided by Clarissa Saunders (Jean Arthur), a seasoned political strategist who is captivated by his idealism and plucky resilience against the machine.

Capra, a pioneer of romantic comedies whose influence lingers today, previously directed It Happened One Night, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, and You Can't Take It With You. These films feature venerable optimism, championing the decency of the ordinary individual in oppressive environments. With Mr. Smith, Capra presents the cutthroat world of Washington D.C., where decency is left for the birds. Every character is a product of their environment, shady, disreputable, and unethical. In this film, Capra creates a protagonist with the most insurmountable odds against him, as he is a noble do-gooder in a milieu of people ready to chew him up and spit him back out. Capra captures his familiar lighthearted tone to use Smith's wholesomeness to emphasize the predatory and power-thirsty behavior of the Washington operatives and the David vs. Goliath complex of an honest Boy Scout leader looking to expose the rampant bribery in Congress. A more cynical filmmaker would make us feel pity for the helpless Jefferson Smith, but under Capra's vision and Stewart's career-defining performance, we pray that he upends the capital's power dynamic.

'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' Angered D.C. Figures For Its Unflattering Portrait of Politics

While the film is reverential to the titular character's cause, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is remarkably incendiary towards the American government. Upon release, the film provoked the ire of the real-life political figures in Washington that it satirized. From their perspectives, it's understandable, as they are shown to be money-hungry tyrants who go as far as hiring goons to attack children to prevent them from spreading the word about Smith's whistleblowing. Senate majority leader and future Vice President Alben Barkley objected to Mr. Smith's unflattering portrait, calling it "silly and stupid," condemning it because it made "the Senate look like a bunch of crooks." U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain and Kennedy family patriarch, Joseph Kennedy, sent a letter to Capra claiming that the film would damage America's reputation in Europe, and plead for it to be withdrawn from international release. Capra asserts that senators walked out during screenings of the movie. In the film, Jefferson Smith is not a Boy Scout leader, but rather, the head of the "Boy Rangers," as the Boy Scouts of America refused to lend their name to Capra.

Despite all the controversy upon release, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington became an instant classic, and earned 11 Oscar nominations, with screenwriter Lewis R. Foster winning for Best Writing, Original Story. For most voters heading into a hotly divisive Presidential election, Mr. Smith might not seem biting enough, as the approval rating regarding American politics as a single body has seemingly never been lower. Jefferson Smith's struggle is immediately identifiable for contemporary viewers who are cognizant of the futility of an idealist fighting back against the system. Because Smith has such a compelling hero's journey, and due to Jimmy Stewart's contagious likability, we root for him, rather than shame him for his hopeful naivety. With this dynamic, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington represents a unique cross between escapist cinema and sobering real-world commentary.

'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' Finds Hope in a Bleak Political Climate

Satires, especially on a studio level, often critique broad targets, but Frank Capra identifies specific components responsible for our inauspicious and distasteful political system. In particular, Capra understands the media's crucial impact on the political climate and its influential powers on power and legislature. Merely because he would be tabloid fodder of sorts, the Washington press took advantage of Smith's naivety and portrayed him as a bumbling rube. When the plucky senator begins digging into their shady dealings, Paine and Taylor run a smear campaign in the press against Smith. This narrative device not only indicts the predatory habits of politics and the media but also creates an engaging character arc for Smith. He's not just fighting for a noble cause, he's fighting to redeem his image and demonstrate that he's more than a punch line.

As the film ages graciously, the more we recognize that the heart of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington belongs to Saunders, the archetypal Washington cynic entranced by Smith's causes. In the beginning, Saunders ridicules the figurehead senator's wide-eyed innocence. Jean Arthur's distinct foghorn voice made her a one-of-a-kind leading lady, one whose comedic prowess was based on her unyielding fortitude. After disregarding Smith as nothing but a rube, she gradually takes a liking to him and discovers that she still has hope and optimism inside her. Serving as an audience avatar, Saunders has a similar relationship to Smith as contemporary viewers do to Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. We want to mock it for its mawkish idealism, but it sincerely makes us believe that delivering a 25-hour filibuster is worth it in the end, even if our dreams of change are futile.

