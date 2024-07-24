The Big Picture Get ready to laugh with Stephen Curry's mockumentary comedy Mr. Throwback premiering on August 8th!

Curry is excited for fans to see him like never before in his first scripted television role.

The project, with a stellar cast and production team, promises to bring lots of laughs to viewers.

This summer is about to be filled with the best kind of humor in none other than the form of Stephen Curry’s mockumentary comedy Mr. Throwback. Peacock has just released a series of updates regarding the series, including its upcoming premiere date, first-look images as well as an official trailer highlighting glimpses of the legendary basketballer’s sports career along with views of co-stars Adam Pally (Happy Endings), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live) and Ayden Mayeri (Jackpot). This will also mark Curry’s first scripted television role.

Premiering on Thursday, August 8, Mr. Throwback has Curry executive producing alongside Pally, Erick Peyton (Unanimous Media), David Caspe (Happy Endings), Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman (Champaign ILL), and David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer). Caspe and the Libmans also serve as screenwriters, while Wain directs with Unanimous Media handling production. Meanwhile, in addition to the series regulars, Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran and Rich Sommer are recurring guest stars.

Considering how significant this promising project is to Curry, he recently expressed excitement about endeavoring into scripted television while also voicing how much he anticipates fans enjoying Mr. Throwback. In his words: "I was excited to step into the world of scripted comedy with Mr. Throwback, a story with love for family and friends at its center. I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before, and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series." Check out the comedy's humorous trailer below!

Stephen Curry Feels "Honored" To Be A Part of 'Mr. Throwback'

Mr. Throwback follows a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer, Danny Grossman (Pally), who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Stephen Curry, as revealed by the mockumentary’s official synopsis. The project is clearly being handled by the best team, so fans are sure to have lots of laughs very soon. Speaking of the team, Curry could not help but voice his appreciation to them for creating such magic with him. He gushed, "I am honored to have joined the hilarious Adam, Ego, Ayden and the producing team of David Caspe, Matthew Libman, Daniel Libman and David Wain to create this series along with Erick Peyton steering the ship at Unanimous Media."

Mr. Throwback will premiere on August 8, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates, and watch the trailer below.