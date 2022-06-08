Today, it has been announced that comedy legend Carol Burnett is making her return to television. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner has reportedly been cast alongside Kristen Wiig in the AppleTV+ series Mrs. American Pie.

Mrs. American Pie has been written by Abe Sylvia based on the 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. The series follows Wiig as Maxine Simmons, a woman attempting to earn a spot in the high society of Palm Beach Florida. Burnett is said to playing a character by the name of “Norma” who is “the grande dame of Palm Beach”.

Burnett will be making her grand return to television with the series. While she has had the occasional guest star role over the years, the legendary actress hasn’t had a starring role since her 1990 comedy series Carol & Company. Burnett's comedy and television career first began to take off with her role on the variety series The Gary Moore Show. She would later become the first woman to host a variety show when The Carol Burnett Show began in 1967. The series would then air for eleven seasons and two-hundred-seventy-nine episodes, before ending in 1978 as Burnett was looking to move on in her career. She would go on to star in films like the musical Annie, the comedy Noises Off…, and even recently lent her voice to Toy Story 4. Over her career, Burnett has been nominated for twenty-three Emmys, eighteen Golden Globes, three Tonys, and three Grammys and has won at least once at each award show.

Image via CBS

Burnett will be joining the already announced cast of Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, Laura Dern, and Leslie Bibb in the series. The series has been adapted by Sylvia with all ten episodes set to be directed by Tate Taylor. Sylvia’s past writing works include the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye and series like Dead to Me, Nurse Jackie, and the upcoming Paramount+ series George & Tammy. Taylor is known for directing films like The Help and Get on Up.

Dern has developed Mrs. American Pie with Jayme Lemons through their Jaywalker Pictures banner. As well as writing the series, Sylvia will be serving as executive producer and showrunner with Taylor and John Norris joining him as executive procedure through Wyolah Entertainment. Additionally, Katie O’Connell Marsh is also set to serve as an executive producer on the series.

There is currently no release date for Mrs. American Pie.