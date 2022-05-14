Deadline is reporting that Leslie Bibb will be joining the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, starring alongside Kristen Wiig and executive produced by Laura Dern.

Based on the 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel, the story follows Maxine Simmons, played by Wiig, as she attempts to enter the world of 1970s high-society life at the Palm Beach country club. Along her journey to reach this higher social standing, she will need to come to terms with what she is willing to do and what she is willing to sacrifice to achieve her goal of "superficial greatness." Bibb is set to play the role of Dinah, who is described by Deadline as a " lovely, but vulnerable member of the high society." The series is set to be 10 episodes and is created by The Eyes of Tammy Faye creator Abe Sylvia. Along with being the executive producer on the show, Dern is also set to have a key role on screen. In addition, Allison Janney has also been cast in the series as Evelyn, a foil for Maxine.

Other upcoming projects for Bibb along with Mrs. American Pie include the upcoming Netflix comedy God’s Favorite Idiot in which she will star opposite Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone as well as the Lionsgate comedy film About My Father where she will star alongside Robert DeNiro and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Along with being the creator of Mrs. American Pie, Sylvia will also serve as writer and showrunner of the series. Academy Award-nominee Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County) has also been announced to be directing the series and will also serve as an executive producer with John Norris under their Wyolah Entertainment banner, with Katie O'Connell Marsh also being an executive producer for Boat Rocker. Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons round out the executive producers, representing Jaywalker Pictures. Apple Studios will produce the series.

You can read the series' official description down below:

A story about gorgeously impossible people, 'Mrs. American Pie' follows Maxine Simmons’ (played by Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, 'Mrs. American Pie' asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” “What will you sacrifice to get there?” Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970's, “Mrs. American Pie” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.

Mrs. American Pie does not yet have a release date or window.

