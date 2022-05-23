Deadline reports that international music star Ricky Martin has joined the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie as the male lead. The singer will be joining the already announced cast of Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney, Leslie Bibb, and Laura Dern.

Mrs. American Pie is an adaptation of the 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. The comedy will be a period piece set in the early 70s, and will follow Wiig as the lead character Maxine Simmons, a woman attempting to earn a place in the high society community of Palm Beach. The series is expected to be ten episodes long.

Martin began his music career when he joined the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo in the 80s. He later left that group to pursue a solo career, releasing his self-titled album in 1991. His early albums gained him recognition in Latin America and some European countries. His first English language album, and fifth overall, secured the singer's spot as an international star and pop icon with such hits as “Livin' la Vida Loca”. To date, he has sold over ninety-five million albums, making him one of the most successful Latin music artists of all time. Martin has had the occasional acting work over the years, appearing both on the stage and screen. His most recent acting credit was starring as model Antonio D’Amico in the critically acclaimed FX drama American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

RELATED: 'Mrs. American Pie': Leslie Bibb Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Comedy

The series is developed by Dern with her producing partner Jayme Lemons through the pair’s production banner Jaywalker Pictures. The series is written by Abe Sylvia, who will also serve as showrunner. Sylvia’s past writing credits include series like Dead to Me, Nurse Jackie, and the upcoming series starring Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy. He also wrote the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which earned Chastain an Academy Award. Mrs. American Pie is set to be directed by Tate Taylor, who has previously directed such films as The Help and Get on Up. Mrs. American Pie will be executive produced by John Norris, Katie O'Connell, Sylvia, Taylor, Dern, Elisa Todd Ellis, Adam Gomolin, Lemons, and McDaniel.

Mrs. American Pie does not currently have an expected release window but will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the series.

'Moonage Daydream' Trailer Teases the First Official David Bowie Documentary

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Aidan King (269 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe