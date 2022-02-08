Apple TV+ has greenlit another new comedy series, Mrs. American Pie, from The Eyes of Tammy Faye creator Abe Sylvia. The 10-episode series is set to star Kristen Wiig (Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar) and will be executive produced by Laura Dern (Big Little Lies). Based on the 2018 novel "Mr. & Mrs. American Pie" by Juliet McDaniel, the story follows Maxine Simmons, played by Wiig, as she attempts to enter the world of 1970s high-society life at the Palm Beach country club. Along her journey to reach this higher social standing, she will need to come to terms with what she is willing to do and what she is willing to sacrifice to achieve her goal of "superficial greatness."

Along with Wiig in the lead role, Dern is reportedly also eyeing a key role in the show. This adaptation will mark the first time Wiig will be part of an Apple series. As of now, no other cast members have been announced. The series joins the recently announced adaptation of the 1987 novel "Presumed Innocent" as an upcoming series for Apple TV+ as well as an ever-growing array of highly anticipated projects at Apple Studios, including WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, and Manhunt.

Sylvia will serve as writer and showrunner on the series with Academy Award-nominee Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County) set to direct. Taylor will also be an executive producer with John Norris under their Wyolah Entertainment banner, with Katie O’ConnO'Connell also being an executive producer for Boat Rocker. Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons round out the executive producers, representing Jaywalker Pictures. Apple Studios will produce the series.

Mrs. American Pie does not yet have a release date or window. You can read the series official description down below.

A story about gorgeously impossible people, 'Mrs. American Pie' follows Maxine Simmons’ (played by Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, 'Mrs. American Pie' asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” “What will you sacrifice to get there?” Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970's, “Mrs. American Pie” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.

