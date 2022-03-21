GLOW star Betty Gilpin has just snagged her newest leading role in Peacock's upcoming drama series, Mrs. Davis. At this time, we know that Gilpin stars as a nun who faces off with a state-of-the-art, high-level Artificial Intelligence. If you're thinking, "Nun vs. AI, what's this show about?" we're right there with you. Unfortunately, just like the teaser describing Gilpin's role, not much has been released surrounding the show's plot. As per the studio's logline, Mrs. Davis will be "an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions." Again, if you're baffled by how this will come together, rest assured that the team surrounding it is bound to bring the heat.

Mrs. Davis comes to us from the writing duo, Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. You may recognize Hernandez — who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer — from her writing and co-producing work on Young Sheldon. Before telling the background story of one of television's most popular brainy minds, Hernandez worked on its base series, The Big Bang Theory.

Meanwhile, Lindelof has also been busy creating several critically acclaimed productions. He is the co-creator and showrunner behind both HBO's Watchmen and The Leftovers, two absolute fan favorites. Before that, Lindelof kept viewers guessing with Lost, which he co-created and acted as a co-showrunner for. Moving to the film side, Lindelof holds credits for features including Star Trek, World War Z, Prometheus, and several others. Pulling up the director's chair and serving as an executive producer for the NBC streaming service's newest show will be the Emmy Award-winning Owen Harris, who Black Mirror fans will know as the eye behind "San Junipero."

Stepping into her mysterious role in Mrs. Davis isn't the only project three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee Gilpin has been busy with lately. An in-demand actress, she'll be appearing in April in STARZ's political thriller, Gaslit, where she'll join the likes of Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Jumping across streamers, Gilpin will also appear in Apple TV+'s anthology series, Roar. Executive produced by Nicole Kidman, the series is based on several short stories by Cecelia Ahern, which will all surround topics in feminism such as identity and gender roles. To round her busy year out, Gilpin is set to star in Showtime's drama series, Three Women, which will be based on the bestselling nonfiction book of the same title by Lisa Taddeo.

As busy as she is, it seems as though Gilpin won't shy away from taking on projects that she's truly interested in, which is something we're very happy about. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding Gilpin's newest role as a nun facing down Artificial Intelligence in Mrs. Davis.

