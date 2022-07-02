David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel are gearing up to face-off against Artificial Intelligence in Peacock’s sci-fi series, Mrs. Davis. The duo are the newest names added to the call sheet alongside series stars Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman, as well as a featured cast including Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale.

The project hails from Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and Damon Lindelof (HBO’s Watchmen, The Leftovers) and has been packing on the creative power by tapping Alethea Jones (Rise of the Pink Ladies, Evil) to serve as a director for several episodes. Jones will be joined in her directorial talents by the previously announced Emmy-award winner, Owen Harris, who is best known for his eye behind the critically acclaimed Black Mirror episode “San Junipero.” Both will also executive produce.

While casting and creative announcements continue to grow, the description of the plot does not. Mrs. Davis is being described as an “exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” leaving a lot of wiggle room for speculation. We also know that Gilpin will play a nun who’s had it up to there with AI technology and will - in some way - square off against a piece of Artificial Intelligence. Meanwhile, McDorman will join as Gilpin’s ex who has his own bone to pick with the machinery. It all leaves us with the question - what did the AI do to you two? The intrigue is killing us!

Image via Showtime

Because no further plot details have been revealed, we can’t tell you exactly who Arquette and Marvel will be playing, but with the credits shared between the two, a series about a piece of punchy AI sounds about right. Arquette most recently starred in Scream 5, where audiences bid farewell to his longtime franchise character, Dewey Riley.

Back in December it was announced that Arquette would be joining the cast of the New York Times best seller-turned-film, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry alongside a stacked cast consisting of Christina Hendricks, Lucy Hale, Kunal Nayyar, and Scott Foley. With a wide array of credits in dramas, Marvel’s casting in Peacock’s newest sci-fi series is no shock. From The District to House of Cards and Homeland, there’s no scene too big or too small for Marvel to drop some serious acting chops on. Most recently, the actress appeared in Hulu’s drama series, The Dropout alongside Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews.

As of right now, no release date has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.