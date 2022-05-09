Peacock has just announced that Jake McDorman will star in its upcoming drama series Mrs. Davis. Glow alum Betty Gilpin was previously announced as a lead in the series.

You may know McDorman from his previous roles on The Right Stuff and Dopesick. Fans of the FX series What We Do in the Shadows might know him best as Jesk, I mean, Jeff Suckler — the vampire Nadja's reincarnated lover with a history of decapitation. In Mrs. Davis, McDorman will play Gilpin's character's ex-boyfriend who has a score to settle with what has only been disclosed as the Algorithm. So far, plot details regarding the upcoming series have been sparse. However, it will center on an overarching conflict between faith and technology. The series is set to play out on an epic scale, exploring the tensions from both a personal and societal perspective.

Fans will know Gilpin from the Netflix series Glow, which told the infinitely campy story of a women's wrestling league in the 1980s. In the series, Gilpin played Debbie, a struggling actress, and mother who finds refuge in her wrestling character, Liberty Belle. In Mrs. Davis, Gilpin will play a nun who battles an all-powerful artificial intelligence.

RELATED: Betty Gilpin Set to Star in ‘Mrs. Davis’ as an Artificial Intelligence-Defying Nun

Behind the scenes, Tara Hernandez will serve as a writer for the series and act as executive producer and showrunner. Previously, Hernandez has worked on Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. Owen Harris, an Emmy-Winning director, will executive produce and direct several episodes, including the pilot. Harris previously worked on the beloved Black Mirror anthology episode, Black Mirror: San Junipero — the episode touches on the concept of AI by exploring stored consciousness in a computer server.

Damon Lindelof, who previously worked on The Watchmen series and The Leftovers, which both aired on HBO, will serve as executive producer and co-writer on the series. He previously worked with Gilpin in the 2020 film The Hunt. Lindelof's career has shown his capacity for telling stories that often blend elements of science fiction and dystopia with ease.

Mrs. Davis is produced by Warner Bros. Television and is expected to air on Peacock. The series is still in development and does not yet have a release date.

Elizabeth Olsen on ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Her Marvel Contract, and How She Never Met Some of the Cast While Filming

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (320 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe