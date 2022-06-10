Peacock’s highly anticipated sci-fi drama Mrs. Davis adds Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale to the cast. The series is being created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof and stars Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman in the leading roles. While the plot details are being kept tightly under wraps Mrs. Davis is said to explore the theme of "faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions."

Three-time Emmy Award nominee Gilpin (Glow, The Hunt) will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence while McDorman will play Gilpin's rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the technological power. Three-time Emmy winner Martindale recently earned another nomination for playing Bella Abzug in Mrs. America, FX’s critically acclaimed miniseries. She currently stars in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix limited series The Watcher, and in Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming feature Cocaine Bear for Universal. She can also be seen in stand-out roles in American Crime Story: Impeachment, Your Honor, The Americans, The Act, The Good Wife, and its spin-off The Good Fight.

McQueen recently played Sayid in the HBO Max series Station Eleven. His previous credits include the Hulu feature Books of Blood and HBO’s Fahrenheit 451. The actor currently recurs on CBC’s The Coroner. Chaplin is well known for his work in HBO’s science-fiction drama The Nevers. His previous credits include Cinderella, The Legend of Tarzan, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, and Dorian Gray among others.

Multiple episodes including the pilot will be directed by Emmy Award-winning director Owen Harris who rose to fame with his work on Black Mirror: San Junipero, and Brave New World. Series creator Hernandez most recently served as a writer and co-executive producer of Young Sheldon, a spin-off for The Big Bang Theory for which she also served as a writer and co-executive producer.

Her co-creator Lindelof’s most recent television credits include the critically acclaimed superhero dystopian drama Watchmen and supernatural fiction drama The Leftovers, both of which he was co-creator and showrunner. An award-winning creator, Lendeloff is known for ambitious and genre-bending storytelling; he also served as co-creator and co-showrunner of ABC’s long-running drama Lost. His feature film credits include Star Trek, Prometheus, World War Z, and Tomorrowland, among others.

Currently, there is no release date set for Mrs. Davis, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates.