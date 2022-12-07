Today, Peacock has unveiled the first-look images and release date for Mrs. Davis, an upcoming drama series about a nun fighting an evil artificial intelligence that wants to enslave humankind. With the first-look photos, Peacock has also shared a warm-felt letter from Mrs. Davis itself as the AI tries to convince viewers to join his online community.
The new images give us a clear look at nun Simone (Betty Gilpin), who’s lean, mean, and ready to rage against the machine. Gilpin is taking her job of preventing the binary apocalypse very seriously, as she’s seen marching in the hallways of a hospital, where we can also see many LARP players bloodied and beaten. We don’t know yet how the AI can harm people, but in his letter, Mrs. Davis tries to convince people to become Users, get their Wings, and go on Quests. It all sounds pretty innocent, just like a game, but those poor LARP players have real wounds to show.
The images also introduce Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) as Simone’s religious ex-boyfriend, who has a personal vendetta against Mrs. Davis. The two will work together to take down the virtual villain, but McDorman's presence might tempt Sister Simone to sin. After all, the heat of the battle might ignite some old flames. Mrs. Davis also stars Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451), but the star is nowhere to be seen in the first-look images.
Who’s Involved in Mrs. Davis?
Mrs. Davis is co-written by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers, Lost), with Hernandez taking up the showrunner role. Hernandez and Lindelof executive produce with directors Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) and Alethea Jones (Rise of the Pink Ladies, Evil). The first season of Mrs. Davis counts eight 60-minute episodes.
The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis arrive on Peacock on April 20, 2023. After that, new episodes come to the streaming platform every Thursday. Check out the first-look images and Mrs. Davis’ letter below.
A NOTE FROM "MRS. DAVIS"
Hey there, Partner
Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don’t -- because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance – while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY.
And you, partner – are not alone. No siree. Not as long as I am here...
And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans. Aww. That’s nice to hear, right? Of course it is. Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over. Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users – I mean partners – the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests!
What are Wings exactly? Well, you’re going to have to become a User to find out! But, let me tell you – they are pretty great. Because I am pretty great. Though, not everyone would agree. Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world – there are those actively plotting my demise. One such detractor is a nun – a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence. Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity...or whatever...
Which is utter nonsense -- as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy. And that is why I highly recommend you become a User yourself. Yes, your life could use some adventure, some escape – a hearty laugh and a cathartic cry. All of which you will experience if you join me on this Quest. And what do you have to lose?
Do it. Do it. Dooooo it.
Your partner,
Mrs. Davis