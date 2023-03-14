While we're already missing our weekly dose of mystery on Peakock with the Natasha Lyonne-led Poker Face, the streamer is already gearing up to deliver our next obsession. The first full-length trailer for Mrs. Davis is here and boy does it look captivating! The sci-fi series stars GLOW's Betty Gilpin as a nun named Simone who sets out on "an epic quest to destroy the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence known as Mrs. Davis."

As seen in the previous teaser, Mrs. Davis is an AI that speaks to the population seemingly through any pair of wireless earbuds. The new footage released today, which debuted ahead of a screening of the show's world premiere at SXSW, sees Gilpin's Simone as a harsh skeptic of the AI who seems to have the ear of the majority of humanity. In the trailer, Mrs. Davis desperately wants to talk to Simone, sending various individuals after her with an important message: She's the only person on the planet who can fulfill the quest of locating the holy grail. Set to an epic version of Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer," Simone will team up with a whole host of unlikely allies as she joins the resistance to take on Mrs. Davis.

The trailer reveals an utterly surreal sci-fi world which should come as no surprise given that Mrs. Davis is executive produced and co-written by Lost and Watchmen helmer Damon Lindelof. Also serving as an executive producer and writer, as well as the showrunner for the series is Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory). Multiple episodes of Mrs. Davis will be directed by Owen Harris who also directed the critically acclaimed "San Junipero" episode of Black Mirror. Harris also executive produces alongside fellow director Alethea Jones (Rise of the Pink Ladies) who is also set to helm multiple episodes.

Image via Peacock

Mrs. Davis Doesn't Want You to Be Lonely

In addition to Gilpin, the series will feature Jake McDorman as Wiley and Andy McQueen as Jay. Filling out the rest of the recurring cast are Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale (Cocaine Bear), David Arquette (Scream), Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers (Evil), Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha (Stranger Things) and Mathilde Ollivier.

The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis will be available on Peacock on April 20, with four more episodes to follow weekly on Thursdays. Check out the new trailer down below: