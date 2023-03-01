If there’s one thing we can gather from Mrs. Davis trailer it’s that the piece of artificial intelligence is super keen on talking to the world. Shrouded in secrecy since it was announced back in 2021 that Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez would be partnering with Peacock to create the eerie sci-fi series, Mrs. Davis has kept her secrets encrypted, only releasing a base-level of information for eager future audiences.

Not giving much away, today’s premiere teaser doesn’t feature any footage from the show but instead takes on a commercial-like vibe with people from all around the world passing off an earbud to a stranger and saying “she wants to talk to you.” From streets in gorgeous European cities to the circus, and even river baptisms, Mrs. Davis is on a mission to reach the globe. Quite frankly if someone interrupted my stage time or even stopped me while walking down the street to tell me “she wants to talk to you,” I would quickly run in the opposite direction (or pretend like I didn’t hear them), but all these people seem pumped to be graced by the sound of her voice. Like something out of an Apple ad, the final seconds of the teaser feature a man holding a camel by a rope, offering his earbud to viewers.

While it may not have focused on the center plotline, the teaser did reveal that the obsession with the titular AI program is something that unites the entire world. The main storyline will focus on a nun named Simone (Betty Gilpin) who will stop at nothing to destroy the artificial intelligence before it brings about the collapse of humankind. From today’s first look, it appears that Simone will be alone on her mission as the rest of the planet is completely hypnotized and infatuated with the AI personality. It’s unclear how Mrs. Davis plans to wipe out humanity, but in a letter accompanying a recently released batch of images, it sounds like subscribers will be sent on “Quests” to earn their “Wings”.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'American Primeval' Adds Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, and More to Ensemble Cast

Starring alongside Gilpin in the AI thriller series will be Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven) with an ensemble cast to include Margo Martindale (Justified), David Arquette (the Scream franchise), Ben Chaplin (The Truth About Cats & Dogs), Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Katja Herbers (Westworld), Mathilde Ollivier (1899), Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man), and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones).

Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and Lindelof (Watchmen) paired up to co-write the series with the former also acting as showrunner. The creative duo also executive produces alongside directors Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero) and Alethea Jones (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies).

Answer the call and check out the debut teaser for Mrs. Davis below and tune into Peacock for the show’s four-episode premiere on Thursday, April 20, 2023.