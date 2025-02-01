Sometimes, it feels like there aren't any new ideas under the sun. Although there's some truth in that assertion, given how the ever-churning IP machine tends to dominate film and television, franchise name recognition has always factored into which projects do and don't see the light of day. The "there's nothing new under the sun" adage has always been true, and that's not always a bad thing. Tropes exist because we can only tell so many variations of a story; innovation often boils down to re-envisioning genres from the ground up.

Damon Lindelof, the Emmy-winning creator of Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen, can be considered someone who routinely has a hand in some of the small screen's most inventive projects. Lindelof's latest outing, Mrs. Davis, is no exception. Starring Glow’s Betty Gilpin, the 2023 limited series he co-created with showrunner Tara Hernandez (a name the industry should pay attention to going forward) blends sci-fi, action, religion, and even Arthurian mythology into an entertaining, poignant, piercingly thoughtful, and undeniably original whole.

What Is 'Mrs. Davis' About?

By 2023, the world has acclimated to a new way of life. Almost everyone spends their days plugged into an app and its omniscient AI, known as Mrs. Davis to "her" devoted users and the Algorithm to "its" vehement detractors. The former credits Mrs. Davis as humanity's inhuman savior; by rewarding individuals in exchange for their good deeds, the AI has supposedly eliminated famine and war. The latter camp has deemed Mrs. Davis an electronic dictator with intentions to control and enslave humanity. Catholic nun Sister Simone (Gilpin) falls into this category for personal reasons — she blames Mrs. Davis for her father's (David Arquette) death.

Unfortunately, Mrs. Davis insists that the headstrong nun accept a quest to destroy King Arthur's legendary Holy Grail. Simone agrees on the condition that Mrs. Davis deactivates if she succeeds. With the help of her husband, Jay (Andy McQueen), whose restaurant is a refuge for Simone, and her childhood friend Preston Wiley (Jake McDorman), Simone embarks on a mission pitting her heavenly boss against a cutting-edge piece of technology that has expanded past all guardrails — but just like faith or human existence, the facts aren't as black-and-white as Simone assumes.

'Mrs. Davis' Cleverly Mashes Up Tropes and Genres