The actors seemingly reunited to appear on the Brotherly Love podcast

A sequel was discussed with Robin Williams before his passing in 2014.

In 1993, a film starring Robin WIlliams and Sally Field became the second highest grossing movie of the year. That film, Mrs. Doubtfire also starred Mara Wilson, Matthew Lawrence and Lisa Jaktub as a trio of siblings playing Williams and Field's children. 31 years later, the trio reunited in San Francisco, according to a social media post made by Wilson.

A reply by one of the other Doubtfire siblings echoed Wilson's sentiments. Jakub says that the two "still feel like my siblings, even 30 years after filming Mrs Doubtfire." It seems as though the pair may have been invited on together to the podcast Brotherly Love hosted by Lawrence and his brothers, Joey and Andy. The two were also staple actors of the 90s, and all three starred together in a television show of the same name from 1995 to 1997.

What Is "Mrs. Doubtfire' All About?

The 1993 film follows Daniel Hillard (Williams), a voice actor living in San Francisco. He's divorced and shares three kids, Lydia (Jakub), Chris (Lawrence), and Natalie (Wilson) with Miranda (Field). He wants to see his kids more, and comes up with quite an unconventional way to do it with the help of his brother, Frank (Harvey Fierstein). Using prosthetics and his talents as a voice actor, Daniel takes on the role of a made-up housekeeper, Euphegenia Doubtfire, in his ex-wife's house in order to spend time with his kids while also taking in a steady income. Eventually, of course, the rouse is found out, but ultimately, Daniel gets what he was after; more time with his family.

In a 2023 Business Insider interview for the film's 30th anniversary, director Chris Columbus revealed that a sequel had been in the works as recently as 2014, before the death of lead actor Robin Williams. According to Columbus, Williams only question was how long he'd have to be in the Mrs. Doubtfire suit for the sequel. "So we talked about it," Columbus said, "and I think he was hoping in the rewrite we would cut back on the Doubtfire character. But then Robin passed away so there will never be a sequel to Mrs. Doubtfire." Even though there was never a sequel, seeing the three siblings reunite might satisfy fans plenty.

