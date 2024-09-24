One of the most classic Robin Williams movies of all-time will be laughing fans silly on a new streaming platform next month. Mrs. Doubtfire, the 1993 high-concept comedy which Williams stars in alongside Sally Field, Harvey Fierstein, and Polly Holiday, will officially begin streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on October 1. The film tells the story of Daniel Hillard (Williams), an actor who, after a bitter divorce, disguises himself as a housekeeper to spend more time with his children who are living at his ex-wife's house. In addition to Williams, Field, Fierstein, and Holiday, Mrs. Doubtfire also stars Pierce Brosnan, Lisa Jakub, Mara Wilson, and Matthew Lawrence, and the film currently sits at a 71% score from critics and a 77% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Mrs. Doubtfire is based on the novel Alias Madame Doubtfire by author Anne Fine. Randi Mayem Singer and Leslie Dixon teamed up to write the screenplay for the film. Singer made her writing debut on the project, and then also served as the creator on other projects such as Hudson Street and Jack & Jill. She most recently wrote the teleplay for two episodes of Mad About You, the romantic comedy sitcom starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt. She also wrote the script for the Dwayne Johnson-led Tooth Fairy. Chris Columbus directed Mrs. Doubtfire, and his most famous works comes from directing the 2001 and 2002 Harry Potter installments, Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets. He also directed the 2010 Percy Jackson and the Olympians movie, which stars Logan Lerman in the lead role of the son of Poseidon.

What Are Some Other Famous Robin Williams Movies?

Robin Williams will always be best known for his role opposite Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting, the role which won him his first and only Oscar in his career. His first Oscar nomination came from his work in Good Morning, Vietnam in 1987, and he was nominated twice more in the next five years, first for his work on Dead Poets Society in 1989, and two years later, once more, for his role in The Fisher King in 1991.

Mrs. Doubtfire stars Robin Williams, Sally Field, and Pierce Brosnan, and was written by Randi Mayem Singer and Leslie Dixon and directed by Chris Columbus. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Mrs. Doubtfire on Hulu and Disney+ starting on October 1.

Mrs. Doubtfire After a bitter divorce, an actor disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children held in custody by his former wife. Release Date November 24, 1993 Director Chris Columbus Cast Robin Williams , Sally Field , Pierce Brosnan , Harvey Fierstein , Polly Holliday , Lisa Jakub Runtime 125 minutes Writers Anne Fine , Randi Mayem Singer , Leslie Dixon Main Genre Comedy Tagline She makes dinner. She does windows. She reads bedtime stories. She's a blessing... in disguise. Expand

