She does a great impression of a hot dog. Bring in the new year by smashing your face into some whipped cream, and steal the badge off a Mercedes Benz with the arrival of Mrs. Doubtfire, the iconic family comedy starring the incomparable Robin Williams on Max on January 1. Directed by Chris Columbus, Mrs. Doubtfire has been delighting audiences since it first hit theaters in 1993, earning its place as one of the most beloved comedies of all time. The film follows the chaotic yet heartfelt story of Daniel Hillard (Williams), a recently divorced father who disguises himself as Euphegenia Doubtfire, an eccentric Scottish nanny, to stay close to his three children. A totally normal thing to do, and in no way utterly insane or slightly villainous.

It only works because Williams’ performance as Mrs. Doubtfire is nothing short of a masterclass in comedy. From the infamous “run-by fruiting” to the unforgettable kitchen disaster scene where her synthetic voluptuous enhanced bosom nearly melts into her hollandaise sauce, Williams brought a level of energy and improvisational brilliance to the role that only he could. It's the kind of movie that makes you devastated Williams is no longer with us, but grateful that he was here all the same, for leaving us memories like this.

Was There a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Sequel?

Image via 20th Century Fox

There wasn't, but there were originally plans for one. The original film’s director Chris Columbus and Mrs. Doubtfire himself Robin Williams were the ones working on the film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Columbus confirmed that he was involved with the rumored sequel.

“No, we were involved with it because it was something Robin and I always talked about. We said for years that we would never do it, then somebody came up with a really interesting idea, and we agreed to develop a script.”

Of course, we'll now never see a sequel to the film, but that's a good thing in the long run because it means the legacy of the film can never be hurt. There is not another actor alive that could pull off what Williams managed in the movie, and we're better off for not having to endure another go with a different actor attempting to do it. It would be akin to being the victim of a drive-by fruiting.

Mrs. Doubtfire will arrive on Max on January 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favourite movies.